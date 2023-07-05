Diablo 4 Inferno Dungeon Guide

Inferno in Diablo 4 is a sand-filled dungeon that allows you to fill your inventory with gold, gears, and legendary items. You will face many demons and a boss at the end of this dungeon. This dungeon is excellent for farming in Diablo 4.

Even the final boss you will fight here is not that tough, and you might have already faced him in some other dungeons. So without wasting any time, let us tell you about the location of the Inferno dungeon in D4 and how you can complete it.

Inferno dungeon location in Diablo 4

You can find the Inferno dungeon at the Amber Sands and Untamed Scarps border. These areas are in the east of the Kehjistan region of Diablo 4. You can use the Jirandai Waypoint to reach this dungeon quickly.

Diablo 4 Inferno dungeon walkthrough

You will encounter various types of ordinary and elite enemies in Inferno Dungeon. Many enemy encounters will provide you with a good farming opportunity. To complete this dungeon, you need to complete the following objectives:

Collect Animus from Animus Carriers

Deposit Animus into the Animus Urn

Travel to the Blistering Caverns

Return the Bloodstone to the Pedestal: 1

Defeat the Scourge of the Land

You will fight various types of enemies in the D4 Inferno dungeon, but the most common are demons, cultists, and bugs. You need to take out the Animus Carrier and collect Animus. After that, you have to deposit it into Urn.

You have already done that in other dungeons, so you will not have much difficulty completing this objective. After getting all the Animus, you must move around and look for the Bloodstone. When you find the Bloodstone, return it to the Pedestal, unlocking the Chamber of the Calling arena to fight the Scourge of the Land in the Diablo 4 Inferno dungeon.

Scourge of the Land boss fight

The Scourge of the Land Boss appears like a goblin beast with spike armor, carrying a giant mace as a weapon. When he hits his mace on the ground, an AoE effect will take place for a while, in which you will get burning damage if you step on it.

He also used his mace to open a portal to summon his minions. You can easily defeat the Scourge of the Land boss by simply dodging his attacks and attacking him at the right time. When you defeat him, you will unlock the Vengeful Offensive Aspect, which you can view in Codex of Power.

This aspect will take effect only for Druid Class in Diablo 4.