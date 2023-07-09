Diablo 4 Forgotten Depths Dungeon Guide

Many dungeons in Diablo 4 like Uldur’s Cave have simple objectives like killing minor enemies and having no boss to fight. On the opposite, some of the dungeons really test your prowess and pose time-consuming objectives, like hunting down hidden enemies. The Forgotten Depths dungeon in Diablo 4 falls in the latter category.

Forgotten Depths not only has more than the average number of objectives but also puts you against a boss at the end of the dungeon.

That being said, the Forgotten Depths dungeon in D4 has a ton of farming opportunities in it too, so there is no need to lose hope. Besides, the enemy types you will be facing are not that hard to clear. You will surely enjoy playing it while seeing your inventory filled up with much loot eventually.

Forgotten Depths location in Diablo 4

The Forgotten Depths dungeon in Diablo 4 is located in the eastern part of Dindai Flats, within the Dry Steppes region. It is situated in the west of The Onyx Watchtower Waypoint.

You can access the dungeon by teleporting yourself to the waypoint and then continue walking westwards. You will however first need to clear the Onyx Watchtower stronghold before you can teleport here.

How to complete Forgotten Depths dungeon in Diablo 4

After entering the dungeon, the first area you will be standing in is the Unearthed Crypt. The enemy types that will welcome you mostly include Shambling Corpses, Burning Dead Archers, and Hellcaller Bloated Corpsfiend.

All of these are pretty easy to fight and will take a little time to be eliminated. If these enemies ever swarm you, make use of the wide space this dungeon offers and get yourself some breath.

The objective set for the Forgotten Depths dungeon in D4 is as follows:

Free the Prisoners: 6

Travel to the Profane Hills

Return the Mechanical Box to the Pedestal: 1

Defeat the Tomb Lord

Free the prisoners

As for the first objective, the layout of the dungeon you get will be a deciding factor. If you get a complex layout to play, don’t worry. Just make sure to check out each corner of the dungeon for finding the prisoners while progressing ahead. The game makes finding them easy for you by white icons on your mini-map. This will be the longest objective of all and needs some patience to complete.

Note: Many players have reported that they freed five of the prisoners, but the last one was nowhere to be found. There is a simple solution to this issue. When you hover over cages that seem empty and open them, a ghost can be seen flying out of them. So, try to open all six cages like this while making sure not to engage in combat while doing so. This will surely help you complete this objective.

Enter Profane Hills

Moving on, the second objective is quite straightforward. You will find some Burning enemies on the way to reach Profane Hills. You will also have to activate two Levers for clearing the blocked way ahead.

Look for the Mechanical Box

For the third objective, just make sure to check every nook and corner in your way. Use the mini-map wisely for knowing where to go and look for the Mechanical Box.

Having reached the box spot, you will need to encounter Captain Greyson, an Elite that throws fireballs at you. Pick the Mechanical Box after taking the enemy out and make your way to the Pedestal. Interact with it to unseal the door that leads to the boss’s dwelling place, the Purification Chambers and face off against the Tomb Lord in Diablo 4.

Defeat the Tomb Lord

The final boss of Forgotten Depths dungeon is the Tomb Lord. This boss will be an easy kill if you utilize your mental and physical capacities in the right way.

The boss has an array of attacks up its sleeves that you need to be aware of if you want to easily defeat the Tomb Lord in Diablo 4. One of them is a tornado attack, which takes place after the boss throws an orb on the ground. You need to stand far from these tornados to avoid taking any damage.

Secondly, it can also summon minions to surround you from everywhere and make this your last fight. Eliminating these creatures will be a breeze for you.

The boss also makes a bone wall to immobilize you and then deal damage. Try to avoid getting trapped in this attack while inflicting ranged damage on the boss. The fight will be over in just 1-2 minutes.

Forgotten Depths rewards

Similar to all the dungeons in Diablo 4, the Forgotten Depths rewards you with the Aspect of Biting Cold. This is an offensive aspect for Sorcerers that gives a chance to apply Vulnerable on Frozen enemies. On top of that, killing Tomb Lord rewards players with plenty of XP, a decent amount of gold and some loot items.