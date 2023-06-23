Diablo 4 Shadowed Plunge Dungeon Guide

In Diablo 4, the Shadowed Plunge dungeon has a total of 4 objectives that need to be completed. The complexity level in D4 varies from dungeon to dungeon. However, Shadowed Plunge has medium complexity as it does not involve any final boss at the end of the dungeon.

Even though it doesn’t have a boss battle, this dungeon can still help you farm many valuable items in D4, along with the Legendary Aspect.

Where to find the Shadowed Plunge dungeon in Diablo 4

To unlock the Shadowed Plunge dungeon, you must remove evil from the Vyeresz. Once it’s unlocked, you can have its exact location.

It is situated in the Vyeresz area, the southern part of Hawezar. It is near the border of the Blightmarsh area. To reach here faster, players can use the Vyeresz waypoint. However, unlocking the waypoint requires completing the Vyeresz Stronghold beforehand. After reaching the waypoint, moving to the northeastern side will get you to the Shadowed Plunge Dungeon.

Diablo 4 Shadowed Plunge dungeon walkthrough

Shadowed Plunge is comparatively a short dungeon in D4. Nangari and Cultists are the two main enemies you will encounter throughout the dungeon. These snake-like enemies have strong attacks that are hard to avoid. So make sure to take enough supplies with you while attempting this dungeon.

The four main objectives in the Shadowed Plunge dungeon are listed and discussed below

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Free the Prisoners

Slay all Enemies

Travel to the Egg Incubation Chambers

Destroy the Ward of Eyes

The main time-consuming objective in the Shadowed Plunge dungeon is the first one. You have to free seven prisoners tied to different locations far apart. While traveling from one prisoner to another, you will encounter a lot of snakes and other enemies as well. Once near them, interacting with them will set them free.

Once the first objective is complete, you will encounter multiple enemy mods. You have to fight hard to defeat them all. Make sure to have your proper spells with you while having this fight. Doing so will let you go to the Egg Incubation Chamber.

Once in the Incubation Chamber, you will encounter numerous Nangari and supporting enemies. Take them out and destroy three Ward of Eyes. Killing them will complete the dungeon, as Shadowed Plunge has no final boss in Diablo 4.

You will get the Aspect of Branching Volleys for completing this dungeon the first time. Further, this dungeon also has many good opportunities for loot. So playing it over and over is beneficial in collecting meaningful items.