How To Get Aspect Of Splintering Energy In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Splintering Energy in Diablo 4 is arguably one of the best Sorcerer aspects among all legendary aspects. This aspect works wonders if you have the Lightning Spear ability from the Sorcerer skill tree.

The Aspect of Splintering Energy in D4 gives Lightning Spear a chance to spawn an extra Lightning Spear. Moreover, this aspect will significantly help you in builds that revolve around the Shock Skills of the Sorcerer class.

Aspect of Splintering Energy location in Diablo 4

You can get the Aspect of Splintering Energy from legendary items. However, it is not a guaranteed extraction. Another aspect can be extracted in its place. Furthermore, once you imprint it on another Legendary item, it cannot be salvaged again. Head over to the Crumbling Hekma dungeon to save yourself from the headache.

This dungeon, like some other ones, is not readily available. You must progress your Dry Steppes region campaign to unlock this location. Watch for this dungeon while playing the campaign in the region to find the aspect of Splintering Energy.

This location is present near Omath’s Redoubt stronghold. The Nearest Waypoint to this location is the Denshar waypoint. You can fast-travel here and continue southwest until you reach the stronghold. The dungeon is just a bit north of the stronghold.

Aspect of Splintering Energy builds in Diablo 4

The Crackling Energy build carries the Lightning Spear as one of its active skills. This aspect can be helpful when you run into hordes of enemies and start spamming Lightning Spear ability. Other than that, if any other build uses the Lightning Spear, you can enhance its effectiveness with the Aspect of Splintering Energy in D4.