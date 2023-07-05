How To Get Aspect Of Empowering Reaper In Diablo 4

If the name did not already give it away, the Aspect of Empowering Reaper can only be equipped by the Necromancer class in Diablo 4.

It increases your overall damage by creating a Blight pool under all enemies hit by your Sever skill.

Though this may be one of those Aspects that are confined to a single skill, it has the potential to be the best Necromancer Aspect out of all the Legendary Aspects – though only for the builds that use the Sever skill.

Therefore, in order to use the Aspect of Empowering Reaper, make sure to unlock it from the Necromancer’s Skill Tree. Since it is such a great Legendary Aspect, it is definitely worth the trouble of finding.

Aspect of Empowering Reaper location in Diablo 4

To find the Aspect of Empowering Reaper and add it to your Codex of Power, you only have to do a simple task – clear out the Flooded Depths Dungeon.

This Dungeon is located way in the northern corner of the map, inside the Hope’s Light subregion of Scolsgen.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Specifically, you will find it in the far northern corner of The Cursed Bay. Since this Is a small area, the dungeon shouldn’t be that hard to spot. The Closest waypoint to this area is the Marowen Waypoint located in Northshore.

To make your way to the Dungeon, you can start off from the Marown Waypoint and make your way northeast across the Abandoned Coast until you reach The Cursed Scarps.

From there, it’s just a short walk north across the bridge into The Cursed Bay and then into the dungeon up ahead. Moreover, along the way, you can also spot the Calibel’s Mine Dungeon as well as the Sunken Ruins not far from it.

However, do note that before you move on to find the dungeon, you must first complete the Hope’s Light Stronghold to access it.

Upon entering the dungeon, you will be met by lots of pirates and monsters. Though the pirates aren’t really a huge problem, you better get rid of the monsters here as soon as you can.

Once you defeat the Plague Ship Rower, the first objective, all you have to do is destroy all of the Drowned Bells to complete the dungeon.

Aspect of Empowering Reaper builds in Diablo 4

Since the Aspect of Empowering Reaper enhances the overall damage output of the Scythe’s Sever skill, it would be used most effectively with the builds that are based on it.

Hence, the Sever Shadowmancer Necromancer build would be the best one to use it with because the Sever and the Blight skills are the sole foundations of it.

This means that this aspect would directly target and enhance our main tool of the build. The special thing here is that this build also utilizes the Blight skill as one of its main damage sources. The blight offered by the Aspect of Empowering Reaper will also benefit us hugely with that skill.

Though this Aspect may serve as one of the foundational ones in this particular build, it is unnecessary in most other builds – ones that do not use the Sever ability at least.