Diablo 4 Mariner’s Refuge Dungeon Guide

Located in the Scosglen region, the Mariner’s Refuge is a dungeon in Diablo 4 that offers a Druid-specific Legendary Aspect upon completion.

This dungeon belongs to the Offensive category and proves to be a good farming dungeon due to the little time it takes for completion.

As far as the layout of this dungeon is concerned, the only aspect worth mentioning is the long corridors that can sometimes require you to retrace your steps.

Two monster types that you will face here are the Drowned and Ghosts which make it a great opportunity to acquire their specific drops such as Wand, 2H Mace, Bow, and Scythe.

Mariner’s Refuge location in Diablo 4

The Mariner’s Refuge dungeon is located in the Strand in the Scosglen region, directly east of the Caen Adar in Diablo 4.

The best way to reach the Mariner’s Refuge dungeon is to start at the Corbach Waypoint in Strand and make your way by first moving north and then east till you are at the entrance of the dungeon.

Two other dungeons, the Twisted Hollow and Ferals’ Den, are also located just east of the Mariner’s Refuge so you can also make your way to this dungeon by traveling west of the two.

Mariner’s Refuge completion rewards

Like all other dungeons in Diablo 4, you are also rewarded with 30 Renowns upon completing the Mariner’s Refuge dungeon.

Along with these Renowns, the Legendary Aspect specific to this dungeon is the Overcharged Aspect which is perfect for Storm Druid Builds as they can overload their enemies with Lightning damage using this aspect. The Overcharged Aspect can be applied to Gloves, Rings, Amulet, 1H, and 2H Weapons.

Mariner’s Refuge dungeon walkthrough in Diablo 4

Take down 3 Seaborn Goddess Structures

The first objective of the Mariner’s Refuge dungeon is pretty much the only objective that you need to fulfill before getting to the final boss fight.

Seaborn Goddess are large statue-like structures that you will come across while traversing through this dungeon.

Even though they look like immobile statues only, they are not that harmless as they can give out waves dealing a great deal of damage.

In addition to that, they can also call upon other elite monsters when they are close to being destroyed hence making it harder for you to deliver the final blow.

While looking for these Seaborn Goddesses, you also have to keep an eye out for the mobs of enemies waiting for you in the long corridors of this dungeon.

Get rid of them as soon as you acquire them because later on these mobs can gang up on you making it tough to fulfill the objective.

Make your way to Siren’s Chamber

After taking down three Seaborn Goddesses, you have to make your way to the Siren’s Chamber, the location where the final boss of this dungeon resides.

Once you reach the Siren’s Chamber, the Drowned Seahag will emerge from the river of sludge there.

Win against the Drowned Seahag

The last objective to complete this dungeon is to defeat the boss that commands this dungeon, the Drowned Seahag.

Taking down this boss is easy if you know how to avoid her AoEs and get rid of her minions. You also encounter this boss in two other dungeons, the Belfry Zakara and Vault of the Forsaken.

The Drowned Seahag has power over the speed and attacks of Wretches which are her lackeys. Even though they are weak themselves but their large number makes their collective damage quite considerable so it is better to get rid of them as soon as they are unleashed.

The Drowned Seahag also carries a club made of spikey bones that she will swing at you. The counter-strategy against this attack is to quickly move out of the way as this can cause great damage otherwise.

As for her AoE attacks, she charges up before launching them so it is advised to hit her while charging and then quickly move out of the way before the attack is launched.