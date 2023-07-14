How To Get Aspect Of The Expectant In Diablo 4

The Aspect of the Expectant in Diablo 4 is an offensive aspect that will boost the damage done by a core skill after you attack the enemy with a basic skill. It is not class-specific; you can imprint it on Amulets, Gloves, Rings, and weapons.

As the Aspect of the Expectant in D4 is for all classes, you should consider unlocking it to boost your offensive skills significantly.

Aspect of the Expectant location in Diablo 4

You can get this aspect just like many other aspects in the game by completing a dungeon. To get the Aspect of the Expectant in D4, you must complete the Underroot dungeon to claim it from the rewards.

The Underroot Dungeon in Diablo 4 is located in the Tul Dulra Region on the coast of the Dry Steppes Region in the north of Deep Forest.

The nearest waypoint to the Underroot dungeon is the Tul Dulra waypoint, which you can use to access this dungeon and the Wretched Delve dungeon. Alternatively, you can use the Farobru Waypoint to reach the Underroot Dungeon.

Before slaying enemies in the Underroot dungeon, you must complete the Tul Dulra Stronghold along the dungeon to gain access. After completing all the Underroot Dungeon’s objectives, you will get the Aspect of the Expectant as a reward.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Aspect of the Expectant builds in Diablo 4

Although Aspect of the Expectant in Diablo 4 is an all-class aspect, you should use it with the Charged Bolts Build for Sorceress class to get the best out of it.

The offensive stats in this build will significantly boost as an Aspect of the Expectant in D4 will link the core skill damage with the basic skill damage at about 30%.

The effect is even further boosted when you use the Accelerating Aspect along with it. The Flurry Rogue Build and the Thorn Bleed Barbarian build will also gain significant advantages.