Diablo 4 Renegade’s Retreat Dungeon Guide

The Renegade’s Retreat dungeon in Diablo 4 will unlock as you progress in the Campaign in Kehjistan. As you enter the dungeon, you are given different objectives, including killing three Elite monsters. On completing these objectives, you will be rewarded with a Legendary aspect.

All the objectives inside Renegade’s Retreat in D4 are simple. However, you may have trouble finding the entrance. Here is a complete guide that will take you through all the ups and downs you can face inside the dungeon.

Renegade’s Retreat location in Diablo 4

Renegade’s Retreat is close to the Prison of Caldeum dungeon in D4, just north of Kehjistan Fields of Hatred. The nearest waypoint you can use to reach this dungeon is Denshar in the Fields of Hatred.

From the Denshar waypoint, make your way north toward the dungeon location marked above. You can also use the Imperial Library Waypoint but that requires passing through a lot of enemies in tight areas.

Diablo 4 Renegade’s Retreat dungeon walkthrough

Like all other dungeons, Renegade’s Retreat involves you with various objectives. As you complete these objectives and kill the final boss of the Dungeon, you will get your reward.

Renegade’s Retreat Dungeon primarily has two simple objectives. The first one is killing three Keepers, Elite monsters in Diablo 4. The second one is to participate in a Boss fight and ace it.

Kill Keepers

You don’t have much to do as you enter Renegade’s Retreat Dungeon’s first area, the Hideout Entrance. However, after crossing it, you face different creatures as you reach Corridor, the second area. The objective here is to kill three Keepers.

Travel corridors anticlockwise, and you will find three Keepers one by one in a row in their separate rooms. Don’t panic thinking they are strong enemies because they have different names, like Bosses. Keepers are like any other ordinary enemy you have killed in the Sanctuary.

As you defeat the last one, it will drop a key to enter the Treasure Room, where you will do some end tasks of the D4 Renegade’s Retreat dungeon.

Outlaw Sharpshooter boss fight

Upon entering the Treasure Room, you must fight against Outlaw Sharp Shooter Boss. This boss makes excellent use of its Crossbow and can trap you quickly; therefore, you should bring your ranged weapons. Defeat Outlaw Sharpshooter and you can then claim your reward.

Renegade’s Retreat dungeon completion reward

As you complete all your objectives inside Renegade’s Retreat Dungeon, you will get an Aspect of Corruption in Diablo 4. With this aspect, the effect of all your Imbuement skills increases by 20%.