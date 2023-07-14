How To Get Rapid Aspect In Diablo 4

As you clear out Dungeons are Diablo 4, you’ll usually find Legendary Aspects. Some are unique to particular classes while others can be generalized Aspect usable by any class in the game. The Rapid Aspect is a special offensive Aspect that can be used by any Class within the game.

Whether you have the Barbarian Class, the Rogue Class, or even the Sorcerer Class, you can use the Rapid Aspect very effectively. This is regardless of the type of build you’re going for.

The Rapid Aspect provides increased attack speed when you use your basic skills. It has no specific conditional requirements. All you’ll need to do is complete the dungeon which rewards this Aspect and put in on your weapons via the Occultist.

Rapid Aspect Location in Diablo 4

To use the Rapid Aspect and apply it to your items, you must first add this item to our Codex of Power. This can be done by obtaining the Aspect from its respective dungeon.

The dungeon in question is known as the Buried Halls Dungeon. This is one of the three dungeons located in the Jakha Basin subregion of the Dry Steppes. The other two are the Gulrahn Canals Dungeon and the Gulrahn Sums Dungeon respectively.

The closest waypoint to its location is the Hidden Overlook Waypoint. To reach the Buried Halls Dungeon, all you have to do is take a short trek southeast from the Waypoint.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Alternatively, you can also make your way north from the Ruins of Qara-Yisu Stronghold to reach the dungeon, but you’ll have to clear it out first.

Once inside the dungeon, you will have to complete a couple of objectives before you can access the Aspect. First, you have to find and rescue 5 prisoners. Then, you must find a key to the Resurrected Malice boss door before defeating it.

Rapid Aspect builds in Diablo 4

Since the Rapid Aspect can be equipped and used by any class in D4, there are a variety of builds that can use it. Mainly the ones that make use of basic skills.

Some examples of builds that this Aspect fits well into are the Stormclaw Druid Build, the Thorns Bleed Barbarian build, and the Penetrating Shot Rogue build.

These are just some of the builds we have highlighted as an example, but there are many more that use this Aspect effectively. It is even considered to be one of the best Legendary Aspects for the Sorcerer Class in Diablo 4.

All of these aforementioned builds are centered around offense as their main play style. The Barbarian builds use Fury which is generated by basic skills. With the faster attack speed, you’d be able to accumulate Fury faster and use more of your other skills.

The Penetrating Shot Rogue build is a unique build that focuses on long-range combat with projectiles. Since the projectiles are usually slow, the added attack speed with this Aspect is a significant factor for this build.

Lastly, the Stormclaw Rogue build is basically a DPS beast, so increasing the attack speed is given when deciding Aspects and skills for the build.