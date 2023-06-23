Diablo 4 Belfry Zakara Dungeon Guide

Belfry Zakara is one of the over 100 dungeons in Diablo 4 that will reward players with the Aspect. It is not that big dungeon so it wouldn’t take much of your time. At the end of this dungeon in D4, you will also face a boss. Defeating that boss will complete the dungeon, and you will be rewarded.

But you can’t get straight to the boss. You must complete some objectives before facing the dungeon boss in Diablo 4. This guide will help you find and complete the Belfry Zakara dungeon.

Where to find the Belfry Zakara dungeon in Diablo 4

Belfry Zakara Dungeon is located in the Eastern part of the Hawezar region of Sanctuary. It is in the Rotspill Delta area, east of the Blightmarsh. The Backwater waypoint of Hawezar is the closest one to the Belfry Zakara dungeon in Diablo 4. Traveling North from the waypoint will lead you to the dungeon.

Diablo 4 Belfry Zakara dungeon walkthrough

Belfry Zakara is an intermediate complex dungeon having a short playtime. The dungeon mainly contains two types of enemies, including the Drowned and Skeletons. The dungeon has a total of five objectives. This fifth objective also includes defeating the boss of the D4 Belfry Zakara Dungeon.

Without further ado, let’s get into the walkthrough for this dungeon.

Destroy the Drowned Bells

Travel to the Salt Scarred Marbles

Slay the Anchorbound Chaplain and collect the rusted key

Use the rusted key to open the locked door

Defeat the Drowned Seahag

The first objective includes finding and destroying the two Drowned Bells in the Clamoring Halls. While finding these bells, players will encounter multiple small enemies. However, the bells are protected by the giant bell guards.

Once done, the next objective includes moving from the Clamoring Halls to the Salt Sacred Marbles. Here the players can find the Anchorbound Chaplain in Diablo 4. Killing Chaplain will result in dropping a rusted key.

Collecting this key will update the objectives list. Now the players must find a locked door leading to the Chamber of Echoes to have a boss fight.

Drowned Seahag boss fight

The key unlocks the door connecting the Salt Sacred Marbles to the Chamber of Echoes, where Drowned Seahag, the dungeon’s boss, is present. Defeating the boss is not that much difficult. You can easily defeat Drowned Seahag in D4 using some close-range attacks.

Once defeated, the dungeon will get complete. If it’s the first time you have completed the Belfry Zakara dungeon, you will also get the Legendary Aspect of Ursine Horror reward.