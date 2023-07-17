How To Get Aspect Of The Deflecting Barrier In Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, the Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier is a legendary aspect that all classes can use to ignore incoming enemy projectiles. You gain additional protection from distant enemy attacks when a barrier is active. You can imprint this aspect on almost all gear pieces in D4.

Due to its excellent coverage of use and unique effect, you should acquire the aspect of Deflecting Barrier in your Codex of Power to strengthen any class build in D4.

Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier location in Diablo 4

The first way of getting your hands on this legendary aspect is to complete the Lost Keep dungeon. You can find this dungeon in the Hawezar region of D4. Reach the Umir Plateau near the Crusader’s Monument to find the entrance of the Lost Keep Dungeon in Diablo 4.

You can easily use the Tarsarak or Zarbinzet waypoints to get to the Lost Keep Dungeon. These waypoints are crucial for your path to the Endless Cave dungeon and Bastion of Faith dungeon.

Before you embark on the dungeon conquest, you must clear out enemies in the Crusaders Monument Stronghold. This is because if you search for this dungeon before clearing the stronghold, you will not find it on the map. After clearing the stronghold, the Lost Keep Dungeon will be available to you.

Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier builds in Diablo 4

As this is an all-class aspect, the aspect effects on builds will vary from class to class, considering the defensive stat of the class. However, the Aspect of Deflecting Barrier in D4 has maximum effect in the Landslide Druid build. This will provide an additional shield against ranged attacks from enemies.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier will also suit the Whirlwind barbarian build to take some hits from distant enemies. This is all about the Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier in Diablo 4.