How To Get Aspect Of Quicksand In Diablo 4

The aspect of Quicksand in Diablo 4 slows down the enemy hit using the damaging Earth skills for a short period. This aspect is exclusive to the Druid class and enhances the effects of earth skills. This makes the Aspect of Quicksand one of the best Druid Aspects.

The Aspect of Quicksand in D4 falls into the category of Utility aspects. Just unlock all your primary Earth skills, like Earth Spike from the Druid skill tree, and you are ready to use this aspect.

Aspect of Quicksand location in Diablo 4

There are three ways to get the aspect of Quicksand in D4. The first one to unlock the Aspect is the easiest method which is clearing a dungeon called Feral’s Den dungeon. The Feral’s Den dungeon is in the Scosglen region.

You can find it in the Moordain Lodge stronghold area, and you can only unlock it by completing the stronghold. It is located northeast of Cerrigar. You won’t even see the dungeon name if you haven’t cleared the stronghold first.

The second method is to purchase the aspect from the Purveyor of Curiosities and then extract them at Occultist. Aspects can be traded for the Murmuring Obols. Otherwise, you can opt for the most complex method of finding legendary items from loot and extracting them at Occultist.

Aspect of Quicksand builds in Diablo 4

Since the Aspect of Quicksand uses Earth Skills, the best druid builds is the Landslide druid build because it is filled with most Earth Skills. It comprises the Storm Strike, Landslide, Earthen Bulwark, Poison Creeper, Hurricane, Trample, and Petrify Skills.

This build focuses on earth-based skills which work either for protection by covering yourself in stones like Earthen Bulwark or damaging the enemies by crushing in stones. So this build goes well with the Aspect of Quicksand in D4.