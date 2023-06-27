Diablo 4 Ruins of Eridu Dungeon Guide

Diablo 4 consists of many dungeons, and each of them is unique. Being Unique means; the layout of each dungeon is different, and so is the Legendary Aspect. Ruins of Eridu in Diablo 4 is one of those dungeons that involves boss fights. The Ruins of Eridu in D4 can be hard to progress, but with some assistance, you can conquer the dungeon easily.

Ruins of Eridu location in Diablo 4

The Ruins of Eridu dungeon is in the northwestern part of Hawezar region, within the Toxic Fens zone. You can choose to travel the whole journey, or you can save time by fast traveling to the Vyeresz waypoint. Either way, travel there to begin the dungeon.

Diablo 4 Ruins of Eridu dungeon walkthrough

Unlike other Dungeons like Oblivion, Ruins of Eridu involves a boss fight at the end. So, you must craft elixirs like Assault and resistance against all elements and upgrade your gear before heading to the dungeon.

Like other dungeons, you must follow the objectives to complete the Ruins of Eridu dungeon in D4.

Slay all the enemies in Rotting Halls

In the first objective, you must slay all the enemies. The best thing about Diablo 4 is that it shows how many enemies are left. Many Fallen, Elite, and Minions will be on the way, so while losing minimum health, slay these enemies.

Travel to the Fallen Chamber

Move further, and you will enter the Fallen Chamber.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Slay the Two Banes of Eridu

Banes of Eridu are Elite enemies that you need to slay to move on to the next objective. At first, you will be ambushed by several Elite and Low-level enemies. Slay them first and then move on to the Banes of Eridu in Diablo 4.

The banes of Eridu have some spells up their sleeves, so be careful of those and attack them with your powerful combos.

Travel to the Lair of Riser

Explore the Ruins of Eridu in Diablo 4 further to enter the Lair of Riser, where you will face the boss.

Defeat the Spiritcaller of Flames

To defeat the Spiritcaller of Flames in D4, you must know about its attacks to dodge them and perform a powerful counterattack. It can call Fallen enemies and perform fire attacks like fireballs and \ fire towers.

Take down these Minions and towers first, and then attack the boss. You will deal more damage with these attacks. Keep the same strategy, and you will defeat it. Once done, you will receive the Sacrificial Aspect, which is only for the Necromancer class in Diablo 4. This will increase the sacrifice bonus by 15%.