How To Get Aspect Of Singed Extremities In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Singed Extremities in Diablo 4 allows you to slow down enemies after the effect of immobilization ends. It is one of the best Sorcerer aspects among all legendary aspects available for the Sorcerer class.

The Aspect of Singed Extremities is useful in the builds that rely on enemies’ immobilization in D4. This aspect affects enemies, slowing them down after Immobilization’s effect ends. The players who like to take their time with enemies will fall head over heels with this aspect.

Aspect of Singed Extremities Location in Diablo 4

You can get this aspect from the Codex of Power by clearing the Earthen Wound Dungeon in the Hawezar region. This dungeon is in the Umir Plateau subregion next to the Rocky Burrow Cellar.

You can get to it by fast traveling to Zarbinzet Waypoint and going southwest. The Fields of Hatred is an excellent location to use and get to the Earthen Wound dungeon entrance.

Aspect of Singed Extremities builds in Diablo 4

As this aspect is available only to the Sorcerer Class, there are not a lot of popular builds that use this aspect. However, specific skills from the Sorcerer skill tree bear well with the aspect of Singed Extremities in D4. For example, it can be used with Incinerate ability, a Core skill.

Make sure to add the Greater Incinerate Modifier as well, as it allows for the Immobilization of enemies. You can also choose to use the Meteor skill. The Wizard’s Meteor Modifier Immobilizes enemies upon meteor strike. Crippling Flames can also be passive if your build includes any Pyromancy skills.