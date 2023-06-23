Diablo 4 Earthen Wound Dungeon Guide

Earthen Wound in Diablo 4 is a short dungeon, but it also has a boss waiting at the end of the dungeon. Defeating this boss will get you the legendary Aspect. This dungeon is in the Hawezar region of the game, and you can find it quite easily.

This guide will help you get to the starting location of the Earthen Wound dungeon in D4. Moreover, we will give you a complete dungeon walkthrough so you can complete its objectives quickly.

Where to find the Earthen Wound dungeon in Diablo 4

Earthen Wound dungeon is located in the Hawezar region of the map near the border of the Kehjistan region. It is in the Umir Plateau area of Hawezar, the western part of the region. Zarbinzet waypoint can easily take you to the dungeon.

Diablo 4 Earthen Wound dungeon walkthrough

Earthen Wound falls in the category of short dungeons in Diablo 4. It has mainly the corpse enemies waiting to fight. Talking about the objectives, there are five of them in this dungeon, including the boss fights at the end. Following are the objectives for this dungeon in D4.

Destroy the Corps Gate

Travel to the Festering Ruins

Collect Animus from the Animus Carriers

Deposit Animus to the Animus Urn

Defeat the Chief Marauder

The walkthrough for the Earthen Wound dungeon is not much difficult. The first objective requires destroying the three corps gates. You will find them at the start. The Corpse Mason guards each gate, and it assists small enemies.

After destroying all the gates, the player can move to the Festering Ruins from the Broken Tunnels. Doing that will also complete the second objective of Earthen Wound in D4. The third objective is pretty straightforward and is common in many other dungeons.

There are unique enemies known as Animus Carriers, mentioned under their name. They are the source of Animus. Killing them will help in filling up the Animus bar. Once the bar is filled, players must find the Animus Urn to deposit the collected Animus.

How to defeat Chief Marauder

Upon successfully depositing the Animus, the final boss fight will start. To defeat Chief Marauder in Diablo 4, you must follow the attacking and dodging strategy, and the boss fight will end in no time.

If it’s the first time completing this dungeon, the player will also get the Legendary Aspect of Singed Extremities as a reward.