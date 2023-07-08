How To Get Aspect Of Unrelenting Fury In Diablo 4

The Legendary Aspect of Unrelenting Fury from the Codex of Power is assigned to the Barbarian class in Diablo 4. The Aspect of Unrelenting Fury returns a percentage of Fury used by a Core skill from the Barbarian skill tree if you achieve a kill with that particular skill.

It can only happen once per cast, so don’t get too excited about it happening every time. This guide will cover everything you need to know about the Aspect of Unrelenting Fury, which is one of the best Barbarian aspects in D4.

Aspect of Unrelenting Fury location in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Unrelenting Fury is in the Hallowed Ossuary dungeon. You can get it not as loot but as a reward for completing this dungeon in D4. To access this dungeon, you must reach its entrance; it doesn’t require you to clear a stronghold first.

You can reach this dungeon by fast traveling to the Bear Tribe Refuge waypoint. Continue heading south until you reach the Malnok stronghold. The dungeon should be west of the stronghold. Or you can take the Kyovashad Waypoint and head east until you come across this dungeon.

Aspect of Unrelenting Fury builds in Diablo 4

All the builds can use this aspect with a Core skill as their primary skill, and the whole build revolves around it. A prime example of such a build is the Whirlwind Barbarian build. It is based on the Whirlwind, a Core skill in Diablo 4.

The Rend Barbarian and the Hammer of Ancients Barbarian build can also take advantage of this. As both have Core skills as their primary skills. Having a Core skill as a main skill means it will likely get spammed, so it’s better to have any Fury than none when it matters.