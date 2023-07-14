How To Get Storm Swell Aspect In Diablo 4

Gaining barriers through fortification is an important gameplay mechanic for the Sorcerer class in Diablo 4, which is where the Storm Swell Aspect comes into play.

Its unique effect practically doubles the damage you can do to Vulnerable enemies (if imprinted on two-hand weapons) while your barrier is up.

Any skill from the Sorcerer skill tree that will allow you to put up a Barrier will benefit from this Aspect. If you have any of them, you should consider unlocking it in the Codex of Power.

Storm Swell Aspect location in Diablo 4

For this Aspect, you need to pay a visit to the Onyx Hold dungeon found in the Dry Steppes in Diablo 4. You need to clear the Onyx Watchtower stronghold before you get a chance to clear this dungeon.

You’ll also unlock a waypoint for the stronghold on completion as well. The waypoint is crucial as it allows you access to several other dungeons of the game. You will find the Mournfield dungeon on the northeast and the Forgotten Depths toward the west. You will find some other dungeons, too, so unlock this waypoint as soon as possible.

Storm Swell Aspect builds in Diablo 4

Since the Storm Swell Aspect is only usable with a barrier, you’ll need skills or equipment that provide you with barrier protection in Diablo 4. You need to ensure that your enemies are Vulnerable additionally to gain from the boost.

One such build that provides both things is Frost Sorcerer build in Diablo 4. You can use the aspect with this build to bring damage to vulnerable enemies and remove multiple enemies within seconds. Moreover, if you have any other build that includes using barrier skills, you can use this aspect there as well.