Diablo 4 Grinning Labyrinth Dungeon Guide

Grinning Labyrinth is a dungeon in Diablo 4 that you can find in the Dry Steppes area. This dungeon is a bit smaller than other dungeons in D4. Moreover, completing this is also not difficult as there or only two main objectives and a boss fight.

But still, these dungeons can pose a severe threat, so here we are again, with a detailed guide on the D4 Grinning Labyrinth Dungeon to make your life less miserable.

Where to find the Grinning Labyrinth dungeon in Diablo 4

Grinning Labyrinth is present in the Dry Steppes Area. It is in the Khargai Crags subregion. To get to this location, you can take the Fate’s Retreat Waypoint in the Chambatar Ridge subregion as a fast travel point and travel southwest to Khargai Crags.

Or you can take the Onyx Watchtower waypoint located in the Onyx Watchtower stronghold and travel east to the dungeon.

Diablo 4 Grinning Labyrinth dungeon walkthrough

Area-wise, this dungeon is smaller than others. This dungeon is a bit easier to clear as there are only two main objectives and a boss fight at the end. The objectives are as follows:

Destroy the Demonic Corruption: 2

Travel to the Endless Coil.

Slay the Grinning Fiends: 2

Travel to the Grinning Chamber.

Defeat the Scourge of the Land.

The Demonic Corruptions are considered Elites as they have a significant amount of health and are also guarded by other monsters of all types. These Demonic Corruptions are essentially statues, but they can take much time to destroy.

After destroying the statues, progress into the next chamber of the Grinning Labyrinth, where you’ll find the Grinning Fiends. These enemies are also considered Elites and don’t go anywhere without their trusty subordinates. So be ready to tackle them head-on all at once.

Of course, one of the identical characteristics of all the dungeons is mobs and hordes of enemies. As the Grinning Labyrinth dungeon in D4 is smaller area-wise, carrying a Crowd Control skill is probably best if you find yourself in a pickle.

Defeat the Scourge of the Land

You can find the boss in the arena that will unlock once you complete the abovementioned objectives. Be careful with this beast, as it can strike the mace down to produce AoE, which can stay there for an extended period. The beast can also use this AoE to summon subordinates from hell.

But still, you can defeat the Scourge of the Land boss easily. Clearing out this dungeon and defeating the boss will result in the Legendary Aspect of the Calm Breeze from the Codex of Power. This Aspect is usable by the Druid Class in Diablo 4.