How To Get Aspect Of Echoing Fury In Diablo 4

The Barbarian class is all about generating Fury to go berserk, which makes the Aspect of Echoing Fury a pretty good legendary aspect for the class in Diablo 4.

It is an offensive aspect that helps you generate Fury with the help of Shout skills. The sole fact that Fury is the primary recourse for Barbarians to use their skill makes this one of the best Barbarian Aspects out there. Without it, any builds that depend on skills as their main source of power would fail.

It is important to note that this Aspect uses Shout skills only to generate Fury, so it would be best to first select the corresponding skills from the Barbarian Skill Tree before moving on to find this Aspect.

Aspect of Echoing Fury location in Diablo 4

To obtain the Aspect of Echoing Fury and add it to your Codex of Power, you have to clear out the Sirocco Caverns dungeon in Diablo 4. It is located in the northwestern parts of the Scouring Sands, Kehjistan.

This is one of the four dungeons in this subregion. The other three are the Abandoned Mineworks, the Halls of the Damned, and the Fading Echo dungeons located in the south, east, and northeast of Souring Sands respectively.

The closest waypoint to this dungeon’s location is actually the Jirandai Waypoint located in the Untamed Scarps subregion of Dry Steppes in Diablo 4.

There’s also another dungeon called the Inferno to its west, but you have to travel southeast from the Waypoint into the Scouring Sands subregion to get to the Sirocco Caverns Dungeons.

It’s not that far of a trek from the Waypoint though, as it’s just across the border – right in between Alcarnus and the Seared Basin.

The fact that this dungeon is small makes it very dangerous since you are swarmed by enemies all the time. To complete the dungeon, first, you have to find and destroy all the Silken Spires in the area. After that, you only have to kill a couple of elite Spider Callers to complete it.

Aspect of Echoing Fury builds in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Echoing Fury is one of the few Aspects that not only fits in well but improves the performance of most of the Barbarian builds out there.

Since this Aspect allows you to generate Fury using Shout skills, it proves to be one of the best ones to use because generating Fury is one of the most important factors for a Barbarian.

Various builds need and utilize Fury in combat like the Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian build and the Whirlwind Barbarian build to name a few. Imprinting the Aspect of Echoring Fury is important here because you get to maximize your damage output thanks to more resources.

The Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian build uses the damage-proficient skills of the two-handed Hammer to improve offense but needs a lot of Fury to use those skills in the first place.

Similarly, the Whirlwind Barbarian uses the Whirlwind core skill as its main source of damage, which means that it is heavily dependent on spamming the skill. Once again, it does need a lot of Fury to spam the skills, which is where the Aspect of Echoing Fury comes in.