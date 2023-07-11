How To Get Aspect Of Volatile Shadows In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Volatile Shadows is an offensive type legendary aspect that can only be utilized by the Rouge Class in Diablo 4.

Rouges can use a skill called Dark Shroud which spawns shadows around your character that increase damage reduction. Every time you take damage, that damage is transferred to the shadow which gets destroyed and your health doesn’t deplete.

By using this legendary aspect, every time a shadow gets destroyed, rather than just being destroyed, it explodes and deals shadow damage to all of the nearby enemies. You can call it Martyrdom because now your shadows also serve as live grenades upon death.

If the ability is used properly, the Aspect of Volatile Shadow can be given a spot on the list of best legendary aspects for Rouges.

Aspect of Volatile Shadows location in Diablo 4

Prepare to travel deep into Dry Steppes because you have to clear its Ancient’s Lament dungeon to get your hands on the Aspect of Volatile Shadows in Diablo 4.

It is time to take a trip to Dry Steppes because the dungeon can be found in the Untamed Scarps subregion. If you get lost on the way take the easiest path to the dungeon which will start at the Hidden Overlook Waypoint.

From there just follow the trail downwards toward the northeast. Take the first right when you enter the subregion and the dungeon will be on your left.

The dungeon is simple and can be completed quickly. All you have to do is to return the Ancient Statue back to the pedestal, slay some hordes of enemies, and finally destroy a couple of demonic corruptions.

Aspect of Volatile Shadows builds in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Volatile Shadows turns your defense into offense and that too an AoE attack. What better way to use it in AoE builds where you can use the same skill as your line of defense as well as an offense?

If you are looking for a specific build, you can definitely go for a Dark Shadow Rogue build where you will be using Shadow Imbuement for most of your damage output and then you can double it using the Dark Shroud skill and the aspect of Volatile Shadows.

You can also add other shadow imbuement skills to your build to strengthen your line of offense.