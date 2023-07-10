How To Get Aspect Of Reanimation In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Reanimation in Diablo 4 is exclusive to the Necromancers class and enhances the effects of its Skeletons. This Aspect falls into the category of Offensive Aspects. With this Aspect, Necromancers can destroy enemies with their overpowered army of skeletons.

The skeletons will cause increased damage to enemies only when they are alive, making them more deadly as the battle continues. This makes the Aspect of Reanimation in D4 one of the best Necromancers Aspects. Get ready to unlock the skeleton’s skills from the Necromancers skill tree to enjoy the benefits of this aspect.

Aspect of Reanimation location in Diablo 4

You can get this aspect by completing a dungeon in Diablo 4, which is the easiest. The dungeon you need to complete to get this aspect is the Aldurwood dungeon. Aldurwood Dungeon is part of Scosglen, and you can find it in the Shrouded Moors subregion.

It is located east of Cerrigar. You can reach the dungeon entrance by traveling to the Tirmair waypoint and heading north. The Aldurwood Dungeon will only be available when you have participated in the primary story campaigns in Scosglen.

You can get the aspect of Reanimation in World Events by looting drops from the World bosses. The other method is to purchase the aspect from the Purveyor of Curiosities and then extract them at Occultist. You can trade Aspects to get Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4.

Aspect of Reanimation builds in Diablo 4

Being the power enhancement for the skeletons, you can use the Aspect of Reanimation in two builds. The first one is a B-category build, Summoner Necromancer build. This build is focused on summoning minions and enhancing their powers.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Moreover, it also uses frost and bone elements related to the Aspect of Reanimation effects in D4. The build aims to make minions survive and form corpses.

The second build is Blightmaster Build for necromancers, a beginner category build. This blight-oriented build damages your enemies over time while your swarming skeletons get overpowered.