How To Use Aspect Of Power In Diablo 4 

The Aspect of Power is a type of bonus that you can find and use in Diablo 4. These can be attached to equipment and armor to give certain perks. The perks you get from the Aspect of power are divided into five categories which are Offensive, Defensive, Mobility, Resource, and Utility.

These aspects are class specific so an Aspect for the Barbarian may not work with a Druid and vice versa. Moreover, these aspects can only be placed in certain slots of the equipment.

We will now discuss where to get the Aspects of Power and how to attach them to your equipment in Diablo 4.

How to get the Aspects of Power in Diablo 4

The Aspects of Power can be acquired as an award from dungeons. These aspects are weak but ideal at the start of the game. There are many dungeons in Diablo 4 and you can hover your cursor over them on the map to get to know which Aspect of Power you’ll get.

There are a grand total of 115 Aspects of Power in Diablo 4 that you can get. In addition to getting them from dungeons, you can get them as Legendary loot. These are more powerful than the codex of power, but you will need to find legendary loot which already has these aspects imprinted on them.

How to imprint and extract an aspect in Diablo 4

The aspect of power can be found quite early in the game since the dungeons are available from the start. When you have the first aspect, you will be given the assignment to visit the Occultist. This vendor will help in applying and removing Aspects from your gear.

This vendor will also extract them from legendary loot. The Occultists can be found in all the major cities in the Sanctuary.

Before visiting the Occulist, you will need to invest your time and effort in finding the Veiled Crystals. These crystals can be recovered from rare loot via salvaging. These Veiled Crystals are essential for the imprinting aspects of items.

Imprinting equipment with aspects

When you visit the Occultist, two menus will open. To the left will be the occultist menu and to the right will be your menu. In their menu, on the top, you can find the item slot where you can place your item.

Down you will find either to use the Codex of Power or you can use the Legendary aspect from your inventory. When you have selected the aspect, the item preview will appear at the bottom. In the end, you can see the price of the service. There will be a gold requirement along with Veiled Crystals.

When you press the imprint Aspect button, the aspect will be applied to your item. Here you can also upgrade rings and amulets using the Abstruse Sigil.

Extracting aspects from equipment

The extraction process is nearly the same as the imprinting process. Like before you will need to visit the Occultist. In the Occultist menu, switch to the extract aspect from the top. Below you will find a slot where you can place the weapon with the aspect you want to remove.

Under it will be the extracted aspect’s preview. Like before, at the bottom, you will find the price of the extraction. You will also note that there is no mention of the weapon from which the aspect will be extracted. This is because the weapon will be destroyed when you extract the aspect from it.