How To Get Flesh-Rending Aspect In Diablo 4

The Flesh-Rending Aspect, as evident by the name, can only be used by the Necromancer class in Diablo 4. It is a resource-type legendary aspect that generates essence every time you create a corpse using Decompose from the Necromancer skill tree.

There are several ways in which you can make use of corpses as a Necromancer in Diablo 4. The corpse mechanic is central to the class playstyle.

Skills such as Corpse Explosion and Corpse Tendrils all rely on corpses spread about on the battlefield. Hence, having the Flesh-Rending Aspect becomes a crucial cog in such as corpse-dependent build in Diablo 4 because extra essence is always welcome in any build.

Flesh-Rending Aspect location in Diablo 4

To unlock the Flesh-Rending Aspect in Diablo 4, you will need to find the Nostrava Deepwood Dungeon. For that, you will have to venture west from the Fractured Peaks region and use the nearest waypoints to reach this specific dungeon.

Now there are two waypoints, and both of these have an equal amount of distance for you to reach the required dungeon in D4.

The first one is the Menestad Waypoint (1), which is present at the Sarkova Pass. You will also find dungeons such as Forbidden City, Caldera Gate, and a stronghold Kor Dragan on the north side. So if you continue from the Menestad Waypoint, you need to take the way west to the Pallid Glade in Diablo 4.

However, if you start from the Nostrava Waypoint (2), which is unlocked by clearing the Nostrava Stronghold in D4, you will have to head north to reach the Nostrava Deepwood Dungeon in Diablo 4. So along the way, you will pass dungeons, including Cultist Refuge, Derelict Lodge, and the Whispering Vault on the west side in D4.

Either way, once you reach the Nostrava Deepwood Dungeon and enter it, you will have to clear it by killing all the enemies inside and, lastly, by taking down the three Treebones at the end.

After you are done with the killing, the dungeon will be marked as complete, and the Flesh-Rending Aspect will be unlocked for you to access from the Codex of Power.

Flesh-Rending Aspect builds in Diablo 4

Now that you have unlocked this legendary aspect, you can use it with your preferred Necromancer Build in Diablo 4. As such, the Flesh-Rending Aspect goes well with the builds like the Summoner Necromancer Build.

So you can simply equip this aspect on the unique gloves, which include Howl from Below, to gain that Attack Speed for corpse skills in D4.

Similarly, the Flesh-Reding Aspect can also be paired with the Black River, which is a unique scythe, and by doing so, you will get increased stats and effects such as ranks to fueled death and also to Corpse Explosion in Diablo 4.