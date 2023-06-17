Diablo 4 Bramble Boss Guide

There are too many bosses in Diablo 4 that can block your way as you progress through the main storyline. There are some optional bosses as well that give you some extra rewards in Diablo 4. Bramble is one such optional boss.

Optional bosses don’t affect the main storyline. In fact, if you need some extra equipment or items, you can always defeat optional bosses and get the rewards.

You might get Aspects as well by hunting down the optional bosses such as Bramble.

Where to find Bramble in Diablo 4

Bramble is a gigantic monster that resembles a giant tree in Diablo 4. His toxic and venomous traits make him a bit of trouble for many novice D4 players.

To find Bramble, you will need to go to the Jalal’s Vigil which is located in the Scosglen region. You will encounter him towards the end of this decayed wood dungeon.

How to defeat Bramble in Diablo 4

Brambles performs the following attacks mostly:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Poisonous Gas

Bramble keeps spewing a toxic gas in a straight direction. Make sure to move around the arena and not step into the gas fields.

Toxic Pools

Bramble creates multiple pools of venom by putting his hands on the ground. The pools stay on the ground and deplete your health if you’re caught in.

You just have to stay away from the pools. Bramble will keep on creating pools throughout the fight.

Note that Bramble is venomous specie. You must take things that can protect you from poison. Bramble mostly inflicts poison but he performs some close-range attacks as well.

Those attacks can cause significant health loss because of Bramble’s strength and size. So, you better not dare to come close to him otherwise you will be in big trouble. Moreover, the poison pools must be avoided as well.

The best strategy here to beat Bramble is that when he attacks, he stays in the same position for a while. So, you dodge his attack and immediately get behind him and charge back. Keep doing this and keep avoiding the poison puddles and the victory will be yours.

Bramble rewards and loot

Similar to the other dungeon bosses, defeating Bramble in Diablo 4 rewards you with at least one rare item, around a couple of magic items, alongside gold.

Your main reward, however, is a legendary aspect called Bladedancer’s aspect in D4. This is a Rogue-exclusive legendary aspect and is important to unlock if you are making a Twisting Blades Rogue build in Diablo 4, which is one of the best builds in the game for both leveling and endgame content.

Once you have defeated Bramble, you will be rewarded with the following rewards: