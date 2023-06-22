Diablo 4 Maugan’s Works Dungeon Guide

Maugan’s Works dungeon in Diablo 4 is more like a maze, where you face a group of enemies at every corner. You must explore every part of the dungeon to kill these enemies for loot and open the chests. Moreover, the objective you must complete also requires defeating the Knights Council in D4.

So this dungeon is not that easy to complete. Follow the guide below to learn about the location and the walkthrough of the Maugan’s Works dungeon.

Where to find Maugan’s Works dungeon in Diablo 4

This dungeon is found in the Fethis Wetlands area, north of Vyeresz in Hawezar. Use this map to reach the location. You can also save time and use the waypoint at Vyeresz to fast-travel and then travel north to Maugan’s Works. Do keep in mind that you will have to take over the Vyeresz Stronghold before the waypoint becomes available.

Diablo 4 Maugan’s Works dungeon walkthrough

Since Maugan’s Works includes a boss fight at the end, ensure you have upgraded gear and elixirs like healing potions, resistance to elements, etc. You will fight many Minions, Elites, and Vulnerable enemies on the way, so choose your class wisely.

You must complete the following objectives to advance in D4 Maugan’s Works.

Free the Six prisoners.

Slay the Warmaster and collect the Warmaster’s key.

Use the Warmaster’s key to open the Deserter’s Door.

Travel to the Council of Thieves.

Defeat the Knights Council (Boss fight)

The first is a lengthy objective because it requires you to find scattered prisoners and free them. You must roam around the map, go through door to door, and kill enemies. Each area is crowded with low-level, Minions, Elites, and Vulnerable Enemies, so AoE attacks are most effective in such cases.

Just as you free the last prisoner, you will get ambushed by Warmaster (Elite) and a group of low-level enemies. Defeat it with powerful attacks and move on to the next objective. Look around in Maugan’s Works dungeon for a large wooden door. Use the Warmaster’s key to open it.

Proceed further, kill all enemies, and loot the dropped items. After some exploration, you will enter a room with levers. Activating these two levers is a sub-objective. Kill all the enemies in the room and activate the levers to proceed. Pass through the Deserter’s Den and keep exploring until you reach the Council of Thieves in Diablo 4.

Defeat the Knights Council

When you reach the Council of Thieves, you will face Knight’s Council (Grand Inquisitor, Sacred Physician or Devoted Champion, and Lord Commander).

Each of these bosses has different skills like Sacred Physician uses their skills to heal its fellow members. Lord Commander uses AoE most of the time, so if you are distracted, you are dead. Devoted Champion uses melee and ranged attacks. Lastly, Grand Inquisitor uses its staff to perform projectile attacks in Diablo 4.

Use a proper strategy of whom to target first, and you will eventually defeat them. After defeating the bosses, you will receive the final reward (Earthstriker’s Offensive Aspect). This Aspect is for the Barbarian class and enables you to do more powerful Overpower damage.

Since it is a lengthy task, we recommend playing it as a group to kill all the enemies and complete the objectives faster to maximize farming.