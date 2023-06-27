Diablo 4 Broken Bulwark Dungeon Guide

The Broken Bulwark dungeon is set inside a keep that has been taken over by a lot of monsters in Diablo 4. These walls used to once belong to Donan but are now overrun with Goatmen, Werewolves, and the Drowned, among other demons.

The dungeon map is quite large with a lot of enemies to kill in both open and tight spaces. Thanks to its rather linear layout, you are going to record excellent clear times in the Broken Bulwark.

That, however, is not saying that this is a good dungeon to farm gear in. You only need to clear the Broken Bulwark for its legendary aspect in D4. There are better dungeons out there that you can spam to farm XP and loot.

Broken Bulwark location in Diablo 4

Broken Bulwark is located in the Westering Lowlands of Scosglen in Diablo 4, just below Firebreak Manor where you complete some of the starting story quests of Act 2.

Hence, you should already have unlocked the Firebreak Manor waypoint. This is the shortest path you can take to reach the Broken Bulwark dungeon in the south past Demon’s Wake.

Teleport to Firebreak Manor and take the southern exit. Keep following the road to the right as it snakes its way around Westering Lowlands.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Take the left and you will enter the main area outside the two dungeons here. Head right to reach the location marked on the map above to find yourself at the dungeon entrance of Broken Bulwark in D4.

Incidentally, you need to just advance in your Scosglen story campaign to unlock this dungeon. There are no other requirements.

Broken Bulwark completion rewards

Completing the Broken Bulwark dungeon for the first time rewards you with +30 Renown in Diablo 4. Make sure to keep tabs on your Scosglen progression to claim your regional bonuses after obtaining enough Renown.

In addition to the Renown, you also unlock the Ghostwalker Aspect (for boots and amulets) in your Codex of Power. This legendary aspect is not class-specific, meaning that it can be used by any class in D4.

Hailing from the mobility category, the Ghostwalker Aspect lets you move through enemies with increased movement speed while you are unstoppable, and for a few seconds after.

Broken Bulwark dungeon walkthrough

The floors of the Broken Bulwark are covered with the slain bodies of knights that died fighting to protect their keep in Diablo 4. One of them carries the Keep Key that you need to open the door to the inner rooms.

Find the Keep Key

You are going to be doing a lot of exploring for your first objective. To make the search as easy as possible, clear out entire rooms and sections before checking each slain knight for the Keep Key.

When you do find the key, open the door at the front to head into the Desecrated Great Hall to start on your next objective.

Fill the Animus Urn

You now need to find Animus Carriers to gather Animus, a kind of essence of power in Diablo 4.

Similar to your first objective, explore the Great Halls for the carriers while getting rid of all monsters and enemies.

You are not going to be spending a lot of time here. Compared to the first section of the Broken Bulwark, the Great Halls are smaller in size. You can expect to find an Animus Carrier around almost every corner.

Once you have enough, fill the Animus Urn to awaken the boss of the Broken Bulwark dungeon.

Defeat the Khazra Abomination boss

If you have already encountered the Khazra Abomination in some of the other dungeons like the Komdor Temple and Hoarfrost Demise, you can skip this section.

If you are facing this mini-boss for the first time, do not let its size and appearance overwhelm you. The Khazra Abomination is not that hard to defeat.

The only thing you need to watch out for is its AOE attacks. Keep an eye on the ground patches during the boss fight. You need to stay away from them because stepping foot inside that marked area does a lot of damage.

In addition, try to stay close to the Khazra Abomination. If you go too far, it will use a charging attack to reach your location. You are going to get staggered if you get hit here.