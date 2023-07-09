How To Get Iron Blood Aspect In Diablo 4

Taking advantage of others’ suffering might sound wrong morally but when the world is filled with bloodthirsty monsters, morals are the last thing on one’s priority list. Iron Blood Aspect in Diablo 4 does exactly that.

The Iron Blood Aspect in D4 is a legendary aspect that enhances your defenses but is limited to only the Barbarian Class. Once you imprint it on your gear, your damage reduction will be increased when there are Bleeding enemies around you.

The greater the number of bleeding enemies, the greater the damage reduction. Barbarians are on the tankier side of things and this might be one of the best legendary aspects of the class.

For this aspect to work efficiently, you can unlock bleeding skills such as Lunging Strike from the skill tree.

Iron Blood Aspect location in Diablo 4

The Iron Blood Legendary Aspect can either be extracted from legendary items found as loot or there is an easier way as well. You can grab this aspect by clearing the Forgotten Ruins Dungeon in the Ragged Coastline subregion in Kehjistan.

There is a quicker path to the dungeon that starts at the Iron Wolf Encampment Waypoint in the same subregion. From there take the path to your left toward the east. From there follow the trail and when you are almost at the end, take right and you will find the dungeon a little ahead.

You can also find Ulder’s Cave Dungeon nearby which you can also explore. Once you are inside the Dungeon, first and foremost, you will have to take down all of the enemies in sight and then return the Mechanical Boxes to their specified spots in the Study Hall.

When you are done with all of that, you will come face-to-face with Slither, the dungeon boss.

Iron Blood Aspect Builds in Diablo 4

Iron Blood Aspect is quite versatile when it comes to builds in Diablo 4 and can work with most builds quite well. If you want to maximize the capabilities of this legendary aspect then you should give the Hammer of Ancients Barbarian build a shot.

The build is mainly focused on dealing as much damage as possible so it has a slight compromise on defenses.

Iron Blood Aspect can more than compensate for them and since Lunging Strike is going to be making a lot of enemies bleed, you will be getting a lot of damage reduction.

You can also try the Barbarian Bleed Build if you think this build doesn’t fit well for your needs.