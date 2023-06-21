Diablo 4 Spiritcaller Of Squalls Boss Guide

The Spiritcaller of Squalls has the same ghoulish shaman appearance as the rest of the Spiritcaller bosses that you will encounter in Diablo 4. The only exception is that this enemy boss can channel lightning attacks at you in Diablo 4.

Once you manage to defeat the Spiritcaller of Squalls in Diablo 4, you will be rewarded with Gold, XP along with a rare and magic item as well. It is an optional boss but you may want to defeat him solely because of the rewards.

As such, we have written this article covering where to find him and how to kill the Spiritcaller of Squalls in D4.

Where to find Spiritcaller of Squalls in Diablo 4

The Spiritcaller can be encountered in two different dungeons. These are the Whispering Pines and the Wretched Delve. For quicker reference, we have marked their locations on the map and given directions how to reach them.

Whispering Pines

Head directly toward the South side in the Highland Wilds where you’ll find a certain dungeon called Whispering Pines in Diablo 4.

Alternatively, you can also reach this dungeon by going East from the Heroes Triumph area. You will find this dungeon with relative ease when you get to this area.

Wretched Delve

You will come across the Spiritcaller of Squalls a second time as well in another dungeon in Diablo 4. This time around you need to venture towards the Tur Dulra region. From there, proceed North to reach the Wretched Delve.

Similarly, if you travel West from the Duin Carr then you will reach this dungeon as well.

How to defeat Spiritcaller of Squalls in Diablo 4

The key to defeating the Spiritcaller of Squalls in Diablo 4 is knowing his attack patterns and countering them.

He also has the ability to summon minions to help him out. The Spiritcaller of Squalls will use the Triple Firebolt attack at you. These you need to dodge.

As for the second attack, the Spiritcaller of Squalls will use a summoning attack called the Vile Call. By doing this four to five vile demons will appear along with two large vile overlords. They will attack you relentlessly so deal with them as soon as you can.

Once the Spiritcaller of Squalls health reaches 50 percent, he will use the Vile Short-circuit attack in Diablo 4.

This time you will deal with more Vile Overlords. Killing them will release lightning bolts that travel across the map. However, these are slow and can be dodged.

Lastly, this enemy boss will use his final attack which as it happens is the Firebolt Towers attack. During this attack, you will see the battlefield littered with six to seven dark red spikes. These will shoot six to seven fireball attacks at you so make sure to dodge these.

Apart from these attacks, you can attack the Spiritcaller of Squalls with your powerful attacks and keep evading its deadly attacks. Eventually, you will be able to take out this enemy boss with relative ease in Diablo 4.

Spiritcaller of Squalls rewards and loot

After you defeat this enemy boss “Spiritcaller of Squalls” in Diablo 4, you will get to salvage the drops as well. These will include Gold, XP along with a rare and magic item like the Shortsword, etc. in Diablo 4.

Furthermore, by defeating this enemy boss and clearing the Whispering Pines dungeon you will also unlock the Ballistic Aspect (limited to the Druid Class) in Diablo 4.

Lastly, once you defeat the Spiritcaller of Squalls at the Wretched Delve dungeon, you will end up unlocking the Aspect of Static Cling in Diablo 4.