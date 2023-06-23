Diablo 4 Kor Dragan Barracks Dungeon Guide  

The Kor Dragan barracks is a dungeon in Diablo 4 which is filled to the brim with vampiric enemies. It is also a very huge dungeon which makes it less suitable for farming but still worth it to clear.

The enemies you will find here are Blood Mages or Revenants which deal a lot of damage. Adding to your headache is their life-steal attack with which they heal themselves.

The Kor Dragan Barracks is one of the few dungeons in which there is no final boss fight. So that’s some small comfort. You will complete the dungeon when all the objectives are completed.

We will now see where the Kor Dragan Barracks is, how to complete it and what will you get after completion in Diablo 4.

Kor Dragan Barracks location in Diablo 4

The Kor Dragan Barracks dungeon is located in Sarkova Pass at the northern end of Fractured Peaks.

This dungeon is to the north of Kyovashad. You can approach this dungeon easily by reaching Kyovashad and moving north from there.

Before you head towards this dungeon you will need to complete the Kor Dragan stronghold and the side quest Forgive me. In this side quest, you will need to find and kill the Elite enemy Julek and retrieve the bloodied note from it.

This Elite enemy can be found at Kor Dragan barracks. When you have the bloodied note, find Roza and deliver the note to her.

Kor Dragan Barracks completion rewards

For completing the Kor Dragan Barracks, you will be awarded gold, experience, loot, 30 renown for the Fractured Peaks region, and the Aspect of Anemia.

The Aspect of Anemia is for the Barbarian class and works best for a bleed build. This aspect will stun bleeding enemies for 2 seconds when they deal direct damage to you. There will be a 20%-30% chance for the enemies to get stunned.

Kor Dragan Barracks dungeon walkthrough in Diablo 4

The Dungeon of Kor Dragan Barracks has a ton of elite enemies. When you enter the dungeon, there will be nothing at the start. But as you delve in deeper, you will be swarmed by Blood Mages and Ghouls. You will also find many Revenants on your way.

Activate the Gate Controls

The first objective you will get is to find and activate the Gate Controls. These gate control wheels are near the entrance and close to each other. So you don’t need to waste time and energy looking for them.

The Gate Controls will be heavily guarded by many enemies. They will be standing in the corridor outside the Gate Control room and inside it. These enemies consist of modified Revenants, Ghouls, and Blood Mages.

When all enemies are defeated, move and interact with the Gate Control wheels. When both the wheels are turned, the Barracks Sate will be unlocked and you can now open it to progress forward.

Travel to the Exsanguination Cantonment

After opening the gates you will be prompted to move to the Exsanguination Cantonment. On your way, you will find Azerrad Razorpulse. This is the sacred guardian and will be accompanied by many other elites. You will need to defeat the guardian to unlock the path which is blocked by the haze.

Destroy the Blood Boils

The Blood Boils are big balls of flesh and you will need to destroy all 5 of them in the Kor Dragan Barracks to complete it. These will be protected by a lot of enemies so be prepared.

The Blood Boils will also spawn more and more Ghouls as the fight goes on. It will also start to make fleshes around them which will charge and explode. Destroy them first to avoid taking damage. They don’t have a lot of health and can be destroyed by a few slashes.

When all the blood boils are destroyed, the dungeon will be completed.