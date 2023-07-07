How To Get Aspect Of Bul-Kathos In Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, the Aspect of Bul-Kathos is a barbarian-specific defensive Aspect that buffs the Leap skill. When you use the Leap Skill, it will trigger an earthquake that has an AoE around you. This earthquake effect can be useful in killing smaller mobs without trouble. It also provides some damage reduction.

In order for this aspect to work properly, you will need to unlock the Ground Stomp and Leap skills from the Barbarian skill tree. Here is where you can get the Aspect of Bul-Kathos in D4.

Aspect of Bul-Kathos location in Diablo 4

The aspect of Bul-Kathos is a Codex of Power. This means it is guaranteed that you will get it by completing a dungeon. The dungeon in question is the Light’s Refuge which can be found in the Dismal Foothills of the Hawezar region.

You can get to the dungeon by using the waypoint in Wejinhani. From this area, mount a horse and start traveling north until you find a narrow path. This leads toward the dungeon.

In the Dismal Foothills, there are also other dungeons known as Heathen’s Keep. There is also the Eriman’s Pyre Stronghold, east of the Light’s Refuge dungeon.

As you enter Light’s Refuge, you will first need to find and return the Mechanical Boxes to the Pedestal. Next, you will travel deeper inside to the Light’s Retreat and defeat the elite enemy to collect the Handler’s Key.

With this, you can open the gate to the boss fight. You will come up against the Knight’s Council. This council has three members which include the Lord Commander, the Devoted Champion, and the Grand Inquisitor. Defeating all three will unlock the aspect of Bul-Kathos in your Codex of Power.

When you have the Aspect of Bul-Kathos, you can travel to the Occultist and imprint this aspect on any equipment you like.

Aspect of Bul-Kathos builds in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Bul-Kathos gives you an Earthquake effect which is an integral part of the Leapquake build. From the skill tree, you will need to unlock and equip the Leap skill since this aspect activates with this skill.

Additionally, the Ground Stomp skill also produces an earthquake. The difference in both these earthquakes is quite subtle. Leap’s Earthquake reduces damage taken from enemies while Ground Stomp’s Earthquake increases damage you deal to enemies.

The aspect of Bul-Kathos can also be used in the Hammer of the Ancients build in which both Leap and Ground Stomp skills are used.