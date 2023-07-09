How To Get Aspect Of Explosive Verve In Diablo 4

If your endgame Rogue build is feeling a little stiff, it is probably because you have not imprinted the Aspect of Explosive Verge in Diablo 4.

It is a utility aspect that increases your movement speed to get you out of trouble. However, you will need to unlock certain skills from the Rogue skill tree to trigger the aspect: Poison Trap, Death Trap, Shadow Step, etc.

So by using these with your Legendary aspect, your grenade skills will turn into Trap Skills in Diablo 4.

In short, once you rig a Trap or use a Grenade while facing off against enemy hordes, it will result in granting you more movement speed, which will ultimately increase your survival chances for a short duration in Diablo 4.

Aspect of Explosive Verve location in Diablo 4

To get the Aspect of Explosive Verve in Diablo 4, you will need to go to a specific dungeon and complete it. The name of this dungeon will be Derelict Lodge, and it is located on the west side of the Fractured Peaks zone.

So to reach Derelict Lodge, you can use the Nostrava Waypoint, which can be unlocked by clearing the Nostrava Stronghold in D4. You can also find the dungeon Cultist Refuge on the east side here as well.

Similarly, if you haven’t unlocked this waypoint, then you can use the one located at the Sarkova Pass in Diablo 4. This waypoint is called Menestad, and it is located near the story dungeon, The Red Cellar.

Moreover, there are three dungeons located near this waypoint which include the Forbidden City, Caldera Gate, and Forbidden City in D4.

That being said, you can continue west on the road and then continue north until you finally come across the Derelict Lodge.

After entering this dungeon, you will be facing hordes of smaller enemies accompanied by Enforcers and the enemy boss Spiritcaller of Frost, at the end of D4.

He will be a tough opponent who will use ranged attacks in the form of projectiles on you, along with erecting pillars to limit your movement.

Moreover, this enemy boss can also summon minions to his aid, so save your strong attacks and keep attacking him to take this enemy out. This way, you will have unlocked the Aspect of Explosive Verve in Diablo 4.

Aspect of Explosive Verve builds in Diablo 4

The best Rogue builds that you can pair with the Aspect of Explosive Verve will be the Penetrating Shot Build and the Poison Trap Build in Diablo 4.

So in the Penetrating Shot Build, if you are using the smoke grenade, then you should definitely use this utility aspect to knock down enemies in Diablo 4. After that, you can simply finish them off using the penetrating shot.

So overall, this legendary aspect will serve you well in making that OP Rogue Build and also help you to evade enemies faster in D4.