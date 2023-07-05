Diablo 4 Whispering Pines Dungeon Walkthrough  

In Diablo 4, the Whispering Pines dungeon has a creepy and dark forest atmosphere where tree-like enemies roam about.

You will find many Wildwoods, Vile creatures, Spiders, and other enemies. Druid-class players will find it worth it to clear the Whispering Pines dungeon since there is a very good Aspect for them.

Aside from this Aspect, the Whispering Pines dungeon also nets a lot of loot for other classes in D4. Here is where you can find the dungeon in Diablo 4 and how you can clear it.

Whispering Pines location in Diablo 4

The Whispering Pines is located in the eastern part of Highland Wilds in southern Scosglen. The dungeon is far away from the nearest waypoints so it’s best to use a mount to get there, unless you don’t mind walking.

The fastest way to get to the Whispering Pines is by starting from the Tirmair Waypoint and then heading east. When you enter a wide area, take the northeastern route until you find the dungeon.

On your way to the dungeon, you will also find an Altar of Lilith and a Unique Elite enemy near the dungeon.

In the Highlands Wilds area, you will find the Hive Dungeon and Maddux Watch Dungeon. You will also find the Seared Hollow story dungeon.

Whispering Pines completion rewards

The Whispering Pines is a simple dungeon providing a good aspect for the Druid class. You will get the Ballistic Aspect and 30 renown for the Scosglen region.

The Ballistic Aspect will give 2 ranks for every Earth skill you have when you are Fortified. This has a downside that you need to constantly replenish Fortify to avail this boost.

Whispering Pines dungeon walkthrough in Diablo 4

The Whispering Pines dungeon has many annoying enemies like Vile Shamans and Vile Overseers. The shamans will keep resurrecting Vile enemies that you kill and the Overseers hit like a truck.

As such, you will get swarmed constantly all along the dungeon, so be careful when you start it solo. When you start the Whispering Pines, you will be instructed to kill the Gatekeepers.

Find a way to the Razed Keep

When you enter and roam around, killing enemies in your way, you will find a blocked path that leads to the Razed Keep. This is where you need to go. To get to the Razed Keep, you will need to kill the Gatekeepers and this will be the first objective.

The Gatekeepers are surrounded by many elite and regular enemies which will make the fight very difficult. The Gatekeepers are large beasts that wield a club on one hand which they use to sweep and deal damage. They resemble the Vile Overseers you will along the way. But obviously, they have a few changes.

You’ll spot them on the minimap as you approach denoted by a Skull icon. One of the Gatekeepers has the ability to summon flesh balls like the ones you have found in other dungeons. These explode after charging up.

The other Gatekeeper throws lightning orbs that spin around and damage you. It also sends out three large circles with a star in the middle which deal high damage. When both the gatekeepers are dead, the path to the Razed Keep will be opened.

Move towards the Razed Keep

On your way to the Razed Keep, you will enter a room that will be blocked off from both entrances.

There will be four Ancient Totems here. Each of them has an area of effect that will trigger after you enter. Destroy these totems, take out the enemies, and then activate the levers.

Activating the levers will remove the walls blocking off your path. Once that’s clear, you can proceed to the Keep.

Clear out the Razed Keep

Before you start your fight against the final boss, you will need to completely clear out all the enemies in the Razed Keep area.

Here you will find many vile creatures such as Vile Shamans, Vile Ones, Vile Overseers, and Vile Lunatics.

There will also be Spiders and Spider hosts. During your fight, try to defeat the Shamans first because they can resurrect fallen enemies.

After killing a handful of enemies a counter will appear next to your objective tab which will indicate how many enemies are left. Once every enemy is killed off, the way to the boss fight will be accessible.

Defeat the Spiritcaller of Squalls boss

The Spiritcaller of Squalls is located in the Fallen Sanctuary in the Whispering Pines dungeon in Diablo 4.

The Spiritcaller of Squalls is found in the Whispering Pines and Wretched Delve dungeons. He has five attack patterns similar to his frost counterpart.

With his basic attack, he shoots three bolts which fan out as they move away from him. He will also summon Vile Ones and Vile Overseers to aid him in battle.

The next attack involves the Spiritcaller setting up turrets which help him by spreading his fire bolts in different directions.

Finally, he will resurrect Vile Overseers after you have killed them just like a Vile Shaman. Refer to our detailed guide on how to take this boss out for good, if you’re still struggling.

The good news is that he is slow and is less mobile than other bosses. Moreover, his summoned minions also go down easily.