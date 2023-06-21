Diablo 4 Bastion Of Faith Dungeon Guide

Diablo 4 challenges the player with its numerous dungeons, like all other similar games. Well, all of them don’t have the same complexity level. Some dungeons are fast and are mainly designed for the loot. On the other hand, some dungeons are very tough and require skilled players to complete them. Bastion of Faith is not a difficult dungeon in Diablo 4. It does not even have a boss at the end.

Just like other dungeons, this has specific objectives that must be completed. The complex dungeons also have a boss at the end of the dungeon.

Where to find the Bastion of Faith dungeon in Diablo 4

You can find the Bastion of Faith dungeon in the Hawezar region of D4. Once in the area, head to the Crusader’s Monument, and you will find the dungeon entrance close to it. Players can use the Zarbinzet waypoint to reach here fast.

However, it is located at a distance from the said waypoint, but this is the only waypoint close to the Bastion of Faith Dungeon.

Diablo 4 Bastion of Faith dungeon walkthrough

Bastion of Faith dungeon is relatively easy and short compared to the other dungeons. It takes place in the Bastion of Faith building, so you will encounter multiple knights and corrupted holy creatures while going through this dungeon.

As mentioned earlier, it doesn’t have a boss fight at the end, so completing the following objectives will result in completing the dungeon.

Collect Animus from Animus Carriers

Deposit Animus into the Animus Urn

Return the Mechanical Box to the Pedestal

Slay all enemies

Slay Mera and her Senitels

The first is the most time-consuming objective in the D4 Bastion of Faith dungeon. Here you need to collect the Animus Fur from Animus Carriers. Animus Carriers are the elite enemies in the game. Their names mention that they are the Animus carriers. This helps in recognizing them while attacking the mob.

After filling up the Animus bar by killing these elite enemies, you must deposit all the collected Animus at the Animus Urn. Once done, the objective will update, and the new one will state to return the Mechanical Box to the Pedestal.

This box is located at one of the far ends of the dungeon in Diablo 4, so you have to fight many enemies. After returning the box to the Pedestal, you must kill all the enemies spawning near the protagonist. Soon after that, the new objective will start with the aim of killing Mera and her Senitels.

Defeating them will complete the dungeon awarding you with the Trickshot Aspect in D4, belonging to the offensive category.

You will encounter many elite enemies throughout the dungeon. So Bastion of Faith Dungeon is a good source of farming in Diablo 4. Playing it over and over will help you farm legendary loot as well.