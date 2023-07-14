How To Get Shadowslicer Aspect In Diablo 4  

The Shadowslicer Aspect is a great addition to your Rogue build if you are looking to add some offense to your defense in Diablo 4.

When you use Dash, you could create a Shadow Clone that will deal 25% base damage in Diablo 4. Hence, from the Rogue Skill Tree, you’ll want to boost your Dash skills and its passives to take full advantage of this aspect.

Shadowslicer Aspect location in Diablo 4

The Shadowslicer Aspect can be acquired by clearing a dungeon in the south side of the Scosglen in Diablo 4. This will be the Twisted Hollow dungeon located near the Moordaine Lodge.

The closest waypoint is the Corbach Waypoint located towards the west. You can also access other nearby dungeons as well. These include the Domhainne Tunnels, Luban’s Rest, Garan Hold, Aldurwood, Mariner’s Refuge, and Feral’s Den.

Head east from the waypoint and down the path and you will eventually reach the Twisted Hollow dungeon. Inside you will need to collect Animus from its carriers, retrieve and put a statue and pedestal and then defeat the boss.

Your final adversary will be the Bramble Boss. He will be using toxic attacks on you so be sure to avoid them.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Shadowslicer Aspect builds in Diablo 4

It should be obvious enough that you can use the Shadowslicer Aspect on any Rogue build that utilizes the Dash skill, including both leveling and endgame builds.

The Shadowslicer Aspect is best used on a 2H Weapon for your Rogue Build. Doing so will increase the power output significantly in D4.