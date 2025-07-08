How To Get Helm Of Balduran In Baldur’s Gate 3

Helm of Balduran is a legendary armor piece in Baldur’s Gate 3, which was once worn by the founder of Baldur’s Gate city. Protected by the legendary dragon, Ansur, this headgear is well-hidden in the depths of Wyrmway and represents the promise of the return of a great hero.

In this guide, we will help you find the Helm of Balduran by overcoming the puzzles of Wyrmway and tell you of a method to collect it by avoiding the massacre of your whole party at the hands of Ansur.

Helm of Balduran Location in BG3

The helm of Balduran in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be looted from an altar inside the Dragon’s Sanctum. This area is also home to Ansur, the Dragon.

FYI You can collect the helmet without engaging Ansur.

To reach this area, you must first leave the Shadow Lands and reach Act 3. The Dragon Sanctum is hidden beneath Wyrm’s Rock Fortress.

To reach Dragon Sanctum, you must first find the hidden path in Wyrm’s Rock Prison, beneath the fortress. If you have saved Duke Ravengard or betrayed Gortash, you will have to defeat Flaming Fist enemies inside the prison.

Reach the wall with two Draconic Torches facing each other. Hit both torches with a Lightning attack (can be a spell or arrows) to make the illusory wall disappear.

Follow this path to reach Wyrmway. However, the journey doesn’t end here, as you must pass four trials of Wyrmway to prove your worth.

Chamber of Courage. In this chamber, you must survive multiple waves of increasingly powerful enemies. Don’t use all of your resources like spell slots during early waves. Make sure to have Globe of Invulnerability and Mass Healing spells to protect your allies.

Chamber of Strategy. In this chamber, you must defeat the purple king on the chessboard in two moves. Use your queen to take the pawn on the farthest right during the first move. Once again, use the queen to take the second pawn and put the purple king in a Checkmate situation.

Chamber of Justice. To solve this puzzle, you need to have one of the two following spells: Remove Curse or Dispel Magic.

FYI If you don’t have these spells, you can use Remove Curse or Dispel Magic scrolls. There is no other way around it.

Use these spells on the Judge statue in the center of the room. This will remove the curse from all three pictures surrounding it. Pick up the Cell picture and place it in the niche. This will solve the Chamber of Justice puzzle.

Chamber of Insight. To solve the Chamber of Insight puzzle, enter the turn-based mode and throw all three books to the ground. Read them all, and it will let you realize that Suelto is the most violent one among the three.

Attack Suelto’s red phantom and defeat it to solve the Chamber of Insight puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Once all the puzzles of Wyrmway are solved, the path to Dragon Sanctum will open. Now you can easily obtain the Helm of Balduran in BG3 or challenge yourself to a much sinister opponent by interacting with Ansur.

Helm of Balduran Stats and Uses

Helm of Balduran is a legendary armor piece and falls under the category of Medium Armor. It weighs 2 and can be sold for 760 gold to the merchants.

The special effects gained by the wearer of the Helm of Balduran are.