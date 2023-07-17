How To Get Aspect Of The Protector In Diablo 4

The Aspect of the Protector is another legendary aspect in Diablo 4 that will boost your defense by proving a barrier. This legendary aspect grants you a barrier if you damage the elites (direct or indirect damage). The barrier absorbs some of the damage dealt to players for 10 seconds.

You can trigger the effect of the Aspect of the Protector in D4 once every 30 seconds. It is one of the most important general legendary aspects you can get during the endgame. You can imprint it on the Helm, Chest armor, pants, Shield, and amulets. Amulets increase the power of the affix by up to 50%.

Aspect of the Protector location in Diablo 4

Getting the aspect of the Protector is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is complete the Lost Archives dungeon in D4 to get this aspect. You can find this dungeon in the Fractured Peaks region. You will find the dungeon entrance in the Desolate Highlands area of this region.

To reach Lost Archives, fast-travel to Nevesk waypoint and go a little south to find the entrance to the dungeon. Aspect of the Protector can be obtained as a reward for killing Spiritcaller of the Frost, the final boss of the Lost Archives dungeon in D4.

You can also get it as a random legendary drop from the endgame enemies.

Aspect of the Prospector builds in Diablo 4

Most Diablo 4 builds are geared toward offense, with defense as passive thought. Builds are created to smash enemies instantly, but no build is complete without proper passives and skills that grant immunity against enemy attacks.

We recommend using Aspect of the Prospector with every possible build during the endgame to survive the onslaught of Elites in D4. This legendary aspect stacks with lots of passives that grant additional protection against Elites, making the most brutal fights a walk in the park for the players.