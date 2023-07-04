Diablo 4 Twisted Hollow Dungeon Guide

Twisted Hollow is a dungeon in Diablo 4 which is situated in the Scosglen region. This dungeon is home to monsters such as Werewolves and Ghosts.

Additionally, as you head deeper into the dungeon, you will come across several Animus Carries that drop tons of Animus to collect.

Regardless, it is not a recommended dungeon to farm XP as there are several other dungeons in Diablo 4 that are way better if you are looking to power level.

Twisted Hollow location in Diablo 4

As you visit the Scosglen region in Diablo 4, you will come across the Twisted Hollow west of the Moordaine Lodge. This dungeon can be reached by heading southwest from the Ferals’ Den dungeon.

There are two waypoints you can use to reach the dungeon: Corbach and Tirmair. Tirmair is found southwest of the Shrouded Moors while Corbach is found south of Strand.

The best and shortest path that leads you to the dungeon is through the Tirmair waypoint. Simply teleport to the waypoint and head northeast to find the Twisted Hollow dungeon at the Moordaine Lodge.

However, do note that you must reach level 50 and clean out the enemies in the Moodaine Lodge to unlock the Twisted Hollow dungeon in D4.

Twisted Hollow completion rewards

Initially, when you complete the Twisted Hollow dungeon in Diablo 4, you will be rewarded with an additional +30 Renown. Once you have enough Renowns, you can keep track of your progression at the region to claim your bonuses.

Additionally, you will be provided with a Shadowslicer Aspect. It is an offensive aspect used by the Rogue class in D4. Using this enchantment, you can summon Shadow Clones after casting Dash. These clones will further cast their own Dash to deal as much damage to the enemy as possible.

Twisted Hollow dungeon walkthrough in Diablo 4

When exploring the Twisted Hollow dungeon, you must complete all the given objectives to reach the end and claim your rewards.

However, due to the high-level enemies wandering in the dungeon, it will be a pretty difficult task to complete all objectives during your first expedition. Below we have given the objectives you must complete in the Twisted Hollow dungeon.

Slay the Animus Carriers

Animus Carriers possess Animus which can be used to activate Animus urns in the dungeon. Therefore, slaying all the Animus Carriers found at the Overgrown Grotto and collecting the Animus they drop will be your first objective in the dungeon.

Once all the Carriers are taken care of, collect the Animus and head over to the Animus Urn. Use the Animus you collected to activate the Urn and dispel the barriers blocking the path to the Arborous Depths.

Bring the Carving to the Pedestal

As you make your way to the Arborous Depths, you will come across a Stone Carving. Your next objective is to take the carving back to the Pedestal.

This will dispel another barrier blocking your path to the Root of Corruption. Head inside the area and interact with the Bramble’s Binding.

Defeat the Bramble boss

After interacting with the Binding, you will summon the Bramble boss in the Twisted Hollow dungeon. Apart from this dungeon, you will encounter this boss at two other locations such as Jalal’s Vigil and the Raethwind Wilds dungeon.

During this boss fight, you must focus on avoiding damage from Bramble’s toxic attacks. Throughout the fight, Bramble uses Toxic Gas and Toxis Puddles.

Since he is one of the slowest bosses you will encounter in D4, it will be an easy objective to complete and you will defeat Bramble easily. Just make sure that you move out of the way when he executes his toxic attacks.