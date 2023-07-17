How To Get Aspect Of Encircling Blades In Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, the aspect of Encircling Blades is a Rogue-exclusive legendary aspect that allows you to deal more damage to the enemies. This aspect damages the enemies around you in a circular fashion using the Flurry skill.

It is among the best Rogue aspects in the D4. This aspect belongs to the offensive category, and you should unlock it for the Rogue class. Other aspects can also be considered, but its damaging power working radially around the protagonist makes it the best among them.

In addition to it, do not forget to unlock relevant skills, such as Flurry, from the Rogue skill tree.

Aspect of Encircling Blades location in Diablo 4

You can unlock this legendary aspect by completing a dungeon. You must complete the Forsaken Quarry dungeon in D4 to unlock the Encircling Blades. This dungeon is located in the Frigid Expanse area north of the Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks region.

You can use the Kyovashad waypoint to teleport your character near the starting point of the dungeon. The dungeon has a boss at the end that you need to defeat to get the aspect as a reward. The boss you need to defeat is Khazra Abomination.

Black Asylum dungeon in D4 is also in the same area, west of the current dungeon starting position. You can also get this aspect as a legendary drop item by participating in world events or taking out the World Bosses.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Aspect of Encircling Blades builds in Diablo 4

All these aspects have some particular builds associated with them. You can use the aspect of Encircling Blades in the Thorns Trapper build.

This build allows boosted damage. It uses poison, traps, and thorns to deliver the damage. Further, Flurry is the core skill hidden behind the build as well. This marks the end of the Aspect of Encircling Blades in D4.