How To Get Trickster’s Aspect In Diablo 4

One of the most useful Rogue Class Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 that you can get your hands on is the Trickster’s Aspect. This is an offensive Aspect that allows you to damage and stun nearby enemies with the help of Stun Grenades that spawn as a bonus from Rogue’s Caltrops Skill.

Since the Caltrops skill is a basic requirement to use this skill, make sure to invest your points in it from the Rogue Skill Tree before moving on to using this Aspect.

When you’re all set to get this Legendary Aspect in Diablo 4, head over to the Jakha Basin and find its dungeon.

Trickster’s Aspect location in Diablo 4

For the Trickster’s Aspect, you need to clear out the Guulrahn Canals Dungeon in Diablo 4. This dungeon is located in the central parts of the Jakha Subregion of the Dry Steppes.

To reach the Guulrahn Canals Dungeon, simply fast-travel to the Hidden Overlook Waypoint and make your way east from it. Along the way, you will also come across the Guulrahn Slums Dungeon, which contains its own unique Legendary Aspect.

To obtain the Trickster’s Aspect from this Dungeon, you first have to defeat all the monsters in it, and then destroy the Cocoon and the Corpse Pile structures.

Trickster’s Aspect builds in Diablo 4

The Trickster’s Aspect is a highly useful Aspect when it comes to stunning a bunch of enemies while also dealing damage to them in the process. However, this bonus effect is granted via Stun Grenades that only spawn from Caltrops.

Since not many Diablo 4 Rogue builds use Caltrops as one of their main skills, this highly limits our choices with builds.

However, there is still some flexibility with most Rogue builds in D4. You have the option to substitute one ability for the other if you feel like it would do better.

For example, you can substitute a Skill (besides the major ones, of course) from the Twisting Blades Rogue build for the Caltrops Skill. The Caltrops Skill mainly serves as a trap, allowing you to gain some distance from your enemies whenever you’re in a pinch.

Now that you have the Caltrops skill in the build, it would be to select the Trickster’s Aspect along with it to gain the added advantage of Stunning your enemies from the free Stun Grenades.