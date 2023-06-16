Diablo 4 Drowned Seahag Boss Guide

Diablo 4 will have you fight a plethora of creatures and demons the hells throw at you. Many of these can be dealt with easily, but some enemies especially the bosses will have you at your wit’s end. One of these is the Drowned Seahag boss in Diablo 4.

She appears to possess a large intimidating figure and wields water-based powers against you. If that wasn’t enough, she also has a large club she hits you with which takes huge chunks of your health off.

The Drowned Seahag is challenging but can be defeated with the right strategy. As such, we have written this article on how you can defeat her. Let’s start with her location in Diablo 4

Where to find the Drowned Seahag in Diablo 4

The Drowned Seahag is the boss for the Ghoa Ruins dungeon in D4. You can find this dungeon in the Hawezar region. You’ll need to be at least level 40 to take this on and that should give you an idea of the kind of punishment that awaits you.

To get to the Ghoa Ruins, go Southeast from the Vyeresz Stronghold. You’ll find the Ghoa Ruins appear on the mini-map as you approach it.

We have marked the location on the map above to further help you out. Clear the dungeon and you’ll find the Drowned Seahag at the heart of it where your battle will ensue.

How to defeat the Drowned Seahag in Diablo 4

The Seahag can take you by surprise if you aren’t prepared. She has a number of attacks including summons which she can later buff up.

She will use her large spikey club to make a swipe at you. Needless to say, you’ll have to move out of the way so as to not get hit.

Next, she will create three geysers around her after charging up. These geysers will slow you down in addition to damaging you.

There will be a charge-up period when she’s about to create them that’ll be your cue to get away from her.

The Drowned Seahag will also summon some Wretches to help her out. She will further buff them with a shout after which they attack in a frenzy. Use high damaging AOE attacks to take them out quickly.

She buffs a bit in phase 2 and makes five geysers instead of three, but mostly her attacks remain the same.

Get in as many hits as you can between her attacks but don’t be greedy. If there is no window to attack her, wait and dodge until there is. Deal with the Wretches in the meanwhile, because they will gang up on you. Rinse and repeat until Drowned Seahag is dead.

Drowned Seahag rewards and loot

Once the boss is defeated, you will be rewarded for your efforts. You will get a decent amount of gold and at least 1-2 rare-tier gear items.

The true reward will be the Enshrouding Aspect that you’ll get for completing the dungeon. This is an Aspect for the Rogue class.