How To Get Sacrificial Aspect In Diablo 4

If you are looking for an Aspect for the Necromancer that can work with your Sacrifice skill, then the Sacrificial Aspect is the thing you need in Diablo 4.

This legendary Aspect buffs your Sacrifice bonuses by a certain amount in Diablo 4. You’ll be making use of the Sacrifice mechanic in the Necromancer Book of the Dead.

The only way you will acquire the Sacrificial Aspect will be by completing a certain dungeon in the game. Here is where you can find the Sacrificial Aspect in D4 and the builds you can use it in.

Sacrificial Aspect location in Diablo 4

So to get your hands on this Legendary Aspect, you will have to head west from the Hawezar Region. Venture across the Vyeresz area in Diablo 4 and you will come across the Ruins of Eridu Dungeon. This will be near the Field of Desecration in D4.

To reach this dungeon, you can simply use the Vyeresz Waypoint in Diablo 4. However, to unlock this particular waypoint, you need clear the Vyeresz Stronghold first.

There will be a few dungeons near this area which you can also access. These include the Shadowed Plunge, Witchwater, Maugan’s Works, Blind Burrows, Leviathan’s Maw, and Ghoa Ruins.

After accessing the waypoint, you can head west and eventually, you will finally reach the Ruins of Eridu Dungeon. Once inside, you will have to kill the enemies present in the Rotting Halls. Then you’ll travel to the Fallen chamber, where you will eliminate the two Banes of Eridu.

Lastly, you will need to head to the Lair of Riser, where you will face the final boss of this dungeon. This adversary will be the Spiritcaller of Flames. He is a powerful foe who will use ranged attacks on you. So avoid these as much as possible.

By doing so, you will have completed the dungeon and unlocked the Sacrificial Aspect. This legendary Aspect can then later be accessed from the Codex of Power in Diablo 4.

Sacrificial Aspect builds in Diablo 4

After you have unlocked this legendary Aspect, it can be a good option when used with the builds such as the Sever Necromancer Build in Diablo 4.

This way, you can equip the Sacrificial Aspect with either the Gloves, Weapons (1H and 2H), Ring, or Amulet. By doing that, your sacrifice bonuses will increase significantly along with your build stats in Diablo 4.

So this legendary Aspect is definitely worth getting for your end-game Necromancer Build in D4.