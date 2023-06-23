Diablo 4 Hoarfrost Demise Dungeon Guide

The Hoarfrost Demise Dungeon in Diablo 4 should be the prime target of every Necromancer looking to significantly upgrade their builds with the Blood-bathed Offensive Aspect.

You’ll be able to get you to get your hands on this Legendary Aspect once you surpass the trials of this dungeon and its boss Khazra Abomination.

Here’s everything you need to know about conquering the Hoarfrost Demise Dungeon in Diablo 4.

Hoarfrost Demise location in Diablo 4

To find your way to the Hoarfrost Demise you’ll need to venture off to the Fractured Peaks region in Diablo 4. This region features a mountainous area which is fairly difficult to approach.

You’ll then head toward the Seat of the Heavens inside this region. Once there track to its northwestern corner to eventually run into the Hoarfrost Demise Dungeon.

Hoarfrost Demise completion rewards

Once you complete all the objectives and defeat Khazra Abomination to conquer the Hoarfrost Demise Dungeon you’ll acquire 30 Renown and the Blood-bathed Offensive Aspect.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

If your Necromancer build is focused around on dealing high amounts of AoE damage to a crow of enemy units then Blood-bathed Offensive Aspect is a perfect addition to your arsenal.

This Legendary Aspect will offer a unique trade-off to your Blood Surge skill that will allow you to decrease your delay for successive Nova Echoes but in exchange for lower damage per echo.

Hoarfrost Demise dungeon walkthrough in Diablo 4

Once you reach the Dungeon, enter its confines to be given your first set of objectives. Before you get to them, you must know what enemies may spawn inside the Dungeon’s chambers.

The Hoarfrost Demise Dungeon primarily has two types of enemies spawning inside, these are Skeletons and Goatmen. You may get swarmed by a small wave of them as soon as you take the main Dungeon pathway.

Destroy the Skeletal Constructs

Your first objective will ask you to eliminate three Skeletal Constructs. As Dungeon layouts in Diablo 4 are random the locations of the Skeletal Constructs will be different for each case but not to worry as you’ll eventually run into them while exploring the Dungeon carefully.

As you approach the Skeletal Construct and engage, you will find more monsters spawning in the same area. You’ll need to be prepared to fight off a full wave of enemies.

While they usually offer much difficulty to takedown you may need to watch out for an AoE attack. Look out for a green charge to know when it comes at you.

Travel to the Flesh Cavern

After you have eliminated all three constructs you need to search for a certain hallway that you’ll be able to locate to the north of a Healing Well. depending on the layout of the Dungeon.

This hallway is called the Flesh Cavern and it becomes accessible after you complete the first objective. You’ll find its general area in the northwestern section of the dungeon.

Take this hallway to enter Khazra Abomination’s room.

Defeat the Khazra Abomination boss

Your next objective will be to defeat the Khazra Abomination boss. The only thing you must do at all times to defeat this boss is to maintain your distance at all times.

Though it may seem difficult to achieve considering the in-your-face attack style of Khazra. We suggest melee attackers attack in bursts by closing in to deliver their attacks before backing out in quick time.

Of course, a ranged build wouldn’t see much trouble in fighting him just remember to avoid his AoE acid attack at all costs, as it can do some serious damage.