Diablo 4 Onyx Hold Dungeon Guide

Draw your swords because it is going to be a fight for the last one standing. Onyx Hold dungeon in Diablo 4 is infested with enemies sending shivers down your spine. You are going to be encountering zombies and ghost slaying which is only a feat performed by the worthy.

The objective is simple so the time it takes to complete the dungeon is cut significantly, making it an excellent choice for farming XP.

The objective might be simple but the area it is spanned over is rather large and can drive up the completion time which is something you need to watch out for.

Onyx Hold location in Diablo 4

Onyx Hold is located right at the heart of the Onyx Watchtower subregion of Dry Steppes in Diablo 4, meaning that you must first complete the Onyx Watchtower stronghold to unlock its dungeon entrance.

Now there is a waypoint right outside the Onyx Hold dungeon. However, you are likely going to be unlocking this waypoint when you decide to do Onyx Hold in D4.

Hence, the other closest waypoint is in Ked Bardu in the north. Take the southern exit out of the town and keep going straight until you come to a T junction.

Take a left from here and circle the area before taking the first right to enter the Onyx Watchtower subregion.

The Onyx Watchtower waypoint is an important waypoint to unlock because it gives you the quickest access to a couple of nearby dungeons. These are Mournfield in the east and Grinning Labyrinth in the southeast.

Onyn Hold completion rewards

As mentioned before, Onyx Hold Dungeon in D4 is a great way to earn some cash and stack up on XP. You will get a total of 30 renown for completing the dungeon but it is not the only thing you are going to be earning.

You are going to be getting your hands on the ‍Storm Swell Aspect. The legendary aspect might only be limited to the Sorcerer class but the additional 11-20% damage it helps you deals to vulnerable enemies is too hard to pass up on.

Onyx Hold dungeon walkthrough in Diablo 4

There isn’t any Dungeon boss you will have to take on for this one but the objective itself can be time-consuming due to RNG nature of the game. To save up time, here is what you need to do.

Slay every enemy in sight

As soon as you enter the dungeon, you are going to be welcomed by hoards of undead zombies and ghosts of warriors who once resided in the depths of the underground dungeon in D4.

The task at hand would be to take down every last one of them and not a single soul – living or dead, should be left.

You can use the mini-map to make sure you have properly cleaned up the area because it is important before you can move on to the next objective.

Put languishing corpses inside their graves

Once you have successfully completed the first objective, a new path, and a secret passage will show up in the dungeon leading to another completely separate portion with more hidden potential.

For the most part, you are still going to be defeating enemies here as well but the enemy you are going to be taking down are elite bosses – Languishing Corpses. There will be times when all 3 of them gang up on you and try to take you down.

There will be times when you are gonna have to scour every part of the dungeon to find a single one of them. They are elite bosses and will most likely be accompanied by minions so prepare beforehand.

Once you are done with all of them, the dungeon will be completed and the promised reward will be handed over to you.