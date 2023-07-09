How To Get ‍Veteran Brawler’s Aspect In Diablo 4

The Veteran Brawler’s aspect is another offensive legendary aspect in Diablo 4 that caters to the Barbarian class, or more specifically, its next charge or leap damage.

Core Skills are part of the Barbarian Skill Tree and will only be unlocked once you have spent at least two skill points. The skills are what you will be using for the most part during battle.

If you have the Veteran Brawler’s Aspect, the next time you charge or leap toward an enemy after using any core skills, your damage output will be increased.

The Barbarian Class is all about being a tank and dealing damage using physical attacks so it would not be wrong to put this legendary aspect on the list of best aspects for the Barbarian and the rest relies on how you utilize it.

‍Veteran Brawler’s Aspect location in Diablo 4

Getting your hands on the Vertan Brawler’s Aspect is not the hardest thing to do if you know what you are doing. What you need to do is to complete the Heretic’s Asylum Dungeon.

The Heretics’s Asylum can be found in the Ragged Coastline subregion in Kehjistan. It is located at the very edge of the map almost at the southeast. There are a couples of ways you can reach the dungeon and every path will have its own pros and cons.

If you want to get there fast then you can start the Iron Wolves Encampment Waypoint. From there it is a straight path all the way down to the edge of the Sanctuary. Once you reach the dungeon, you will be put up to complete a few tasks.

The first of the tasks is collecting Animus from the Animus Carriers. Once you are done with that, you will need to collect Security Keys but that can only be done by taking down the Scar Gundror. Before you are handed the Veteran Brawler’s Aspect, your final task will be to face the Knight Council and take it down.

‍Veteran Brawler’s Aspect builds in Diablo 4

Since the Veteran Brawler’s Aspect relies on core skills in Diablo 4, any build that is based on dealing damage using the core skills of the Barbarian Class can accommodate this aspect.

A few examples of such builds are Whirlwind Barbarian Build and Berserk Barbarian Build. Both builds heavily rely on dealing as much damage as possible using core skills. Veteran Brawler’s Aspect will only add to the total damage output of your build and help you take down enemies even faster. Lastly, it all comes down to your playstyle that you well you can make use of the skills at your disposal, and how you can make any build work to your advantage.