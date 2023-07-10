How To Get Aspect Of Perpetual Stomping In Diablo 4

Aspects are codex of power in Diablo 4 that cause unique effects when imprinted on rare or legendary items. The aspect of Perpetual Stomping in Diablo 4 is one of the many aspects which you can use to reset the Leap’s cooldown time by damaging an enemy with a Kick or Ground Stomp.

The Aspect of Perpetual Stomping is exclusive to the Barbarian class and enhances the effects of the Leap. It is the only Aspect of the Barbarian Class that falls into the category of mobility Aspects. It reduces the gap between you and your enemies and allows you to damage them quickly.

You will be destroying enemies quickly by using your melee attacks more effectively. This makes the Aspect of Perpetual Stomping in D4 one of the best Barbarian Aspects. Just unlock your major melee skills, like Leap from the Barbarian skill tree.

Aspect of Perpetual Stomping location in Diablo 4

You need to clear the Charnel House dungeon to unlock the Aspect of Perpetual Stomping. The Charnel House dungeon is part of the Dry Steppes region; you can find it in the Untamed Scarps.

It is located south of Ket Bardu. You can reach the dungeon entrance by traveling to the closest waypoint Jirandai and heading to the northeast.

Aspect of Perpetual Stomping builds in Diablo 4

Being the only Mobility Aspect, we have got you only one barbarian build for the Aspect of Perpetual Stomping. The Hammers of the Ancient Barbarian build for the barbarian class fall into the A category build. This build is focused on hand-to-hand combat with close-range abilities.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This build mostly has melee weapons abilities like Bash, Hammer of the Ancients, Ground Stomp, Rallying Cry, Leap, and Call of the Ancients skills. The Ground Stomp and the Leap skills in the build make it perfect to use with the Aspect of Perpetual Stomping in D4.