Diablo 4 Defiled Catacombs Dungeon Guide

Defiled Catacombs is a dungeon filled with traps in Diablo 4. Many players find it annoying to complete as the boss has a lot of AOE attacks.

You may want to clear it if you’re playing the Barbarian class since it has a very useful Aspect for it. But other than that, it doesn’t have many redeeming qualities.

It’s recommended to reach level 14 or above before entering this dungeon. Here is how you can find the Defiled Catacombs in D4 and clear them.

Defiled Catacombs location in Diablo 4

The Defiled Catacombs dungeon is located on the southern edge of Desolate Highlands in the Fractured Peaks Region. You can reach its entrance by traveling west from Boulder Ridge. Alternatively, you can take the road east from Nevesk.

Defiled Catacombs completion rewards

Completing this dungeon grants the following reward:

+30 Fractured Peaks Renown

The Aspect of Tempering Blows: Gain the Fortify status effect if you swap your weapon 6 times. The strength of this effect is randomized and only works for the Barbarian Class.

Defiled Catacombs dungeon walkthrough in Diablo 4

Slay all enemies in Dead Harkening

Your first objective it’s to clear the starting area of the dungeon. The enemies that you encounter in this area mainly consist of spiders along with some skeletons.

This task might sound straightforward but there’s a catch; this dungeon is littered with spike traps. They will damage you and also hinder your movement. Make sure to watch your steps while fighting.

Destroy 4 Skeletal Constructs

Skeletal Constructs appear to be giant heaps of bones that have been fused together. You need to destroy four of these to proceed further.

Their location is marked by a white diamond on your map. They have a decent amount of health and can cast bone walls around them for protection.

There will also be a fair number of skeletons guarding them. Clear them out first to make your job easier. Take out the ranged enemies first for smooth progression.

Obtain the Catacomb key

Your next destination is blocked by a door that needs a key. The key can be found on the Gate Keeper who is an elite enemy. He can be easily killed if you take care of his minions first.

You can easily find him by reaching the Skull mark on your map. On death, he drops the Catacomb key that can open the boss room.

Defeat the Broodguard Boss

Broodguard is the final boss for this dungeon. It is a large spider that will poison you, web you to immobilize you, and summon minions.

You can avoid most of its attacks by evading and dodging, but the real headache is its summons. It calls upon Spider Hosts to help it in battle.

These spider hosts will break apart into smaller spiders. These will die quickly but will rush you and will drain your health quickly in their numbers.