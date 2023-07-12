How To Get Aspect Of Numbing Wrath In Diablo 4

Hailing from the category of Legendary aspect, the Aspect of Numbing Wrath allows the players to become strong defensively while playing as a Barbarian in Diablo 4.

With this aspect, you get the opportunity to develop fortify that allows you to absorb the incoming damage and reposition during combat. Moreover, this aspect is perfect for the Barbarian class, as, with enough Fury generation, you can keep getting the fortify to absorb the attacks without worrying much about your health.

This aspect is, without any doubt, a perfect addition to your defenses, and you can place it among the top aspects for Barbarians in Diablo 4. However, to fully benefit from this aspect, you need to equip Fury generation skills from the Barbarian skill tree. With those skills, you will become an unkillable machine on the field.

Aspect of Numbing Wrath location in Diablo 4

To unlock the Aspect of Numbing Wrath in Diablo 4, you must complete a dungeon called Heathen’s Keep. You must move toward the Dismal Foothill area found in the Hawezar region to encounter this dungeon and get a chance to obtain the aspect.

The best possible route to reach the dungeon includes the Wejinhani waypoint found in the Dismal Foothills area. You can also travel to the Light’s Refuge dungeon using the same waypoint, so it is vital to unlock it.

Additionally, you can use the same route to go t0 Eriman’s Pyre stronghold in Diablo 4. After reaching your destination, go through all the objectives and acquire the Aspect of Numbing Wrath so you can use it in some of the best builds for Barbarian in D4.

Aspect of Numbing Wrath builds in Diablo 4

Fury is very important for the Barbarian class. Hence, you can use the Aspect of Numbing Wrath with pretty much any build.

There are some builds that provide you with high fury generation, such as Berserk Barbarian build, and Thorns Bleed Barbarian build in Diablo 4.

You can get Fortify up almost all the time with these builds, as both use skills that not only deal substantial damage to the enemies but also keep your fury bar filled most of the time during the combat. So these use the Aspect of Numbing Wrath to its utmost potential.

The fortify generated through the aspect will help you in surviving the enemy attacks. With this legendary aspect, you can cover some portion of your defenses as a Barbarian, so unlocking it in your Codex of Power makes sense in D4.