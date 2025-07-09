Where To Find Gortash’s Parents In Baldur’s Gate 3

Among a lot of secrets in Baldur’s Gate 3, the story of Gortash’s Parents is the saddest one. They failed to survive the wrath of a tyrant, despite him being their own son.

Working as normal cobblers, finding Gortash’s Parents is not a difficult task. The act that follows and the choices you have to make are the real test. Let us help you uncover one of the most sinister stories in Baldur’s Gate 3 and have a deep look inside the brain of the person who will later claim the whole Baldur’s City for himself.

Gortash’s Parents’ Location in BG3

Gortash’s Parents can be found inside Flymm’s Cobblers shop in the Lower City (X: -36, Y: -110). You can reach this area after leaving the Shadow-Cursed Lands during Act 2.

Flymm’s Cobblers shop can be found in the southeast region of the Lower City. It is north of Old Garlow’s Palace, and the nearest fast travel point is the Lower City Central Wall.

The shop’s door is not locked, and you can simply enter through the main door.

How to Deal with Gortash’s Parents in BG3

Upon talking to Goratsh’s Father, Drave Flymm, you will instantly realize that they are afflicted with the Mindflayer parasite. However, your character will mention that something is off with their parasite.

Try to use Detect Thoughts on Dravo, and you will find out that he has no thoughts. He is a mere puppet repeating things nonstop.

Talk to Sally Flymm and connect your tadpole to her by using the Illithid Powers. Her calm demeanor will immediately break, and she will tell you the whole story.

They sold Gortash for gold when he was a kid to settle their debts. One day, Gortash returned and put Mindflayer parasites in their brains. They can no longer act or talk as they wish and keep repeating what Gortash has fed them.

Sally will seem absolutely broken at this point and will ask you to help her or kill her. As there is no other option to help the poor couple, the only option is to kill them.

FYI If you spare them and revisit the place after killing Gortash, they will still be the same.

The whole area is infested with Gortash’s Steelwatch. Make sure to close the door before you attack the elderly couple.

They both have minor HP and will be killed in a single hit. Once killed, you can loot their bodies to collect Mindflayer Parasite Specimens. You will also get Gortash’s Chest Key from Sally’s dead body.

Go upstairs and use the key on a locked treasure chest to collect the book, which details the plans of the Three Warlords. It will also tell you of Hellsik’s shop location if you haven’t found it already.