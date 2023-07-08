How To Get Aspect Of Uncanny Treachery In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Uncanny Treachery is one of the best Rogue Aspects in Diablo 4. This defensive Aspect grants Rogue class in D4 stealth after you directly damage a Dazed enemy with an Agility skill.

Furthermore, the Control Impaired duration will reduce if you break stealth with a skill from the Rogue skill tree. So this makes the Aspect of Uncanny Treachery one of the most important aspects for Rogue out of all legendary aspects in D4.

Aspect of Uncanny Treachery location in Diablo 4

This aspect is in the Demon’s Wake dungeon that you can find in the Scosglen. It is super close to the Firebreaker Manor waypoint, and you can get to it by traveling south from the waypoint.

The dungeon is right next to the Eldhaime Barracks dungeon.

Aspect of Uncanny Treachery builds in Diablo 4

This is an excellent aspect of the builds surrounding stealth. The Rogue class is well known for its stealth attacks, so this aspect should feel right at home. Two of the most popular builds can be perfect for this aspect.

Firstly, the Twisting Blades Rogue build in Diablo 4. It is a melee build, and the Twisting Blades skill automatically applies Daze. So this aspect goes hand-in-hand with the primary skill of the build.

Next, the Poison Trap Rogue build. This Build uses all the discretion available at your disposal. Slotting Uncanny treachery in your build would be an excellent idea to boost your stealth in D4.