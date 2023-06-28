Diablo 4 Deserted Underpass Dungeon Guide

When exploring the region of Kehjistan, you will come across the Deserted Underpass dungeon. This ancient ruin is a dungeon in Diablo 4 that is home to Spiders and Snakes.

Due to its simplicity, it is one of the best choices for farming. Plus, it provides you with a Legendary Aspect as well.

Deserted Underpass location in Diablo 4

When venturing through the region of Kehjistan in Diablo 4, you will find the Deserted Underpass dungeon at Caldeum. This dungeon is found on the route going towards the Field of Hatred.

The best way to reach this dungeon is by teleporting to the Denshar waypoint which is northwest of the Field of Hatred. Follow the waypoint to the northwest to find the Deserted Underpass dungeon.

Deserted Underpass completion rewards

You unlock the Torturous Aspect by completing the Deserted Underpass dungeon in D4. This Legendary Aspect is used to stun the enemy for one second in total after dealing direct damage when affected by Iron Maiden.

This makes the Torturous Aspect one of the best enchantments for any Necromancer class builds as it provides the class additional survivability during a fight.

Deserted Underpass dungeon walkthrough in Diablo 4

The Deserted Underpass holds some of the easiest objectives to complete which we have given below.

Slay all enemies in the Webbed Caverns

This is a pretty easy task to fulfill. Just keep running around and killing everything in sight. There are a lot of spiders and snakes here that will be marked in red on your mini-map.

These enemies are found after dropping down the ledge from the main entrance of the dungeon and following the path ahead. This path will lead you straight to the Webbed Cavern where you will encounter your rivals.

Your task is to slay all of these enemies in the Webbed Cavern while the counter on the objective shows the number of monsters left to kill. Once all the enemies are slayed, head over to the Slithering Grounds for your next objective.

Destroy the Ward of Eyes

At the Slithering Ground, there is a Healing Well which you can use to increase your overall HP before fighting the three Ward of Eyes.

They are surrounded by other enemies that constantly guard them. Therefore, it is best that you take them out first before destroying the three Ward of Eyes.

Upon defeating the Ward of Eyes, you will complete the Deserted Underpass dungeon in Diablo 4 for which you will receive the Torturous Aspect as a reward.